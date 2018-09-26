CNN has obtained the 1982 calendar entries submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Read them here: cnn.com/2018/09/26/politics/brett-kavanaugh-1982-calendar/index.html
Related Content
- READ: 1982 calendar entries from Brett Kavanaugh
- READ: 1982 calendar entries from Brett Kavanaugh
- Kavanaugh shares pages from his 1982 calendar
- Brett Kavanaugh Fast Facts
- READ: Brett Kavanaugh's opening statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
- Read the email Mazie Hirono released on Brett Kavanaugh
- Read Brett Kavanaugh's written responses to the Senate Judiciary Committee
- Read Brett Kavanaugh's written responses to the Senate Judiciary Committee
- Dershowitz: Kavanaugh should read Constitution
- Read the committee confidential document Cory Booker released on Brett Kavanaugh
Scroll for more content...