READ: 1982 calendar entries from Brett Kavanaugh

CNN has obtained the 1982 calendar entries submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee by Supreme Court...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 1:57 PM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 1:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

CNN has obtained the 1982 calendar entries submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Read them here: cnn.com/2018/09/26/politics/brett-kavanaugh-1982-calendar/index.html

