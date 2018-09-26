Clear

Trump says China interfering in midterm elections

President Donald Trump claimed on ...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 12:07 PM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 12:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that China is working to interfere in November's midterm elections with the aim of damaging him politically.

"Regrettably, we found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election coming up in November against my administration," Trump said during remarks at the UN Security Council.

"They do not want me or us to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade," Trump said. "We are winning on trade. We are winning at every level. We don't want them to meddle or interfere in our upcoming election."

Throughout his time in office, Trump has repeatedly downplayed Russia's attempts to interfere in the 2016 election, which US intelligence assessments say was meant to benefit him.

He did not mention Russian interference attempts during his remarks on Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Becoming mainly sunny and nice.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

The Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute

Image

Tanoos appeared in Marion Superior Court 4 with his attorneys for the 9 a.m. hearing.

Image

Tanoos to be formally charged Wednesday morning in Indianapolis

Image

A cold front will finish passing through the area for your Wednesday

Image

Spotty morning rain...and then sun

Image

What's the difference between the different cloud types?

Image

Mayor's Ride a big success in Clay County

Image

Pancake Day coming this weekend

Image

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Meet and Greet Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game