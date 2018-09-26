Clear

A police review is underway after a video shows an officer kick a teen in the back

Police in Washington state are investigating an incident captured on video in which an officer can be seen k...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 12:07 PM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 12:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police in Washington state are investigating an incident captured on video in which an officer can be seen kicking a teenager in the back Sunday during the Central Washington State Fair in Yakima.

The "use of force review" opened after city police officials learned of their officer "using force while effecting an arrest," Yakima Interim Chief of Police Gary Jones said Monday in a statement.

Continents and regions

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

North America

Northwestern United States

Population and demographics

Society

Teenagers

The Americas

United States

Washington (State)

Yakima

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Law enforcement

Policing and police forces

The video, posted to Facebook by an apparent bystander, seems to show the officer trying to break up a fight as several people can be seen running in the background. About 15 people were involved in a fight, and police say four teens were arrested, local news media have reported.

"Police officers are often faced with difficult situations that require immediate assessment of circumstances in order to protect the community and themselves," Jones said, promising to investigate in "an objective, meticulous manner that requires layers of oversight."

The teen's attorney called the officer's conduct "abusive and unacceptable" and said the boy's family "wants justice."

"They need to know that they are heard, and they need to know that this type of conduct is wrong and they need to know that this is going to stop," Bill Pickett told the Yakima Herald-Republic.

The Yakima Police Officers Association did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Becoming mainly sunny and nice.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

The Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute

Image

Tanoos appeared in Marion Superior Court 4 with his attorneys for the 9 a.m. hearing.

Image

Tanoos to be formally charged Wednesday morning in Indianapolis

Image

A cold front will finish passing through the area for your Wednesday

Image

Spotty morning rain...and then sun

Image

What's the difference between the different cloud types?

Image

Mayor's Ride a big success in Clay County

Image

Pancake Day coming this weekend

Image

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Meet and Greet Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game