Clear

Florence was the wettest storm in more than half a century, behind Harvey

Four days' worth of rainfall and ...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 12:08 PM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 12:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Four days' worth of rainfall and up to 3 feet of rain placed Hurricane Florence right behind Harvey as the second wettest storm in history.

Kenneth Kunkel, a meteorologist from the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies put Florence into historical perspective by comparing it with some of the most catastrophic storms since 1949.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Harvey

Hurricanes

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Tropical storms

Weather

Earth sciences

Meteorology

Science

"Florence's rainfall was unprecedented for eastern North Carolina and make it one of the largest on record for the entire United States for areas up to 20,000 square miles," his report said.

Florence's heavy rainfall in just a few days also was categorized as a "one in a thousand year rainfall event" by the National Weather Service.

Kunkell ranked four-day rainfalls across 14,000 square miles and 20,000 square miles, both for which Harvey took the first spot. Florence ranked second across 14,000 square miles, but seventh across 20,000 square miles.

Following Harvey at 20,000 square miles was Hurricane Georges which stretched across the central Gulf Coast. The two Louisiana floods of 2016, one in March and one in August, ranked third and and fourth.

Meteorologists say there's a reason why there's there's been so many extreme weather events in the past couple of years.

"The fact that so many of the rainiest events that we have measured over the last 70 years have come in the past handful of years is not just by random chance," CNN Meteorologist Brandon Miller said.

"More frequent, high-intensity rainfall events are one of the most well-understood and predicted impacts of global warming. As the planet warms, the atmosphere can hold more water vapor that it can then rain down during storms."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Becoming mainly sunny and nice.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

The Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute

Image

Tanoos appeared in Marion Superior Court 4 with his attorneys for the 9 a.m. hearing.

Image

Tanoos to be formally charged Wednesday morning in Indianapolis

Image

A cold front will finish passing through the area for your Wednesday

Image

Spotty morning rain...and then sun

Image

What's the difference between the different cloud types?

Image

Mayor's Ride a big success in Clay County

Image

Pancake Day coming this weekend

Image

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Meet and Greet Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game