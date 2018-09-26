Clear

Trump on Israeli-Palestinian conflict: 'I like two-state solution'

President Donald Trump voiced support on Wednesday for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian confl...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 12:07 PM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 12:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump voiced support on Wednesday for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying he believes a two-state solution "works best."

"I like two-state solution. I like two-state solution" Trump said. "That's what I think works best. I don't even have to speak to anybody, that's my feeling."

Conflicts and wars

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Embassies and consulates

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

Israel

Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

North America

Palestinian Territory

Political Figures - US

State departments and diplomatic services

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

US federal government

White House

Trump broke with precedent early in his presidency by backing off the US's firm support for a two-state solution, indicating that he was ambivalent about whether the conflict should be solved by a one- or two-state solution. The White House declined to comment on Wednesday when pressed for clarification about the US's position.

Trump also said Wednesday he expects his administration will release its Israeli-Palestinian peace plan proposal in the next two to four months.

"I really believe something will happen. They say it's the toughest of deals," Trump said, taking questions alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "It is a dream of mine to be able to get that done prior to the end of my first term."

"I want to have a plan ... that is solid, understood by both sides, really semi-agreed to by both sides before we start a negotiation. I would say over the next two to three to four months that would be the time that I would like to release the plan," Trump said, when pressed for a time frame.

Trump said he believes Palestinian officials, who have refused to speak with US counterparts since the US announced it was recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, will return to the table.

Trump also repeated his insistence that his decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem removed a major stumbling block to negotiations, even though his own advisers have insisted the move did not prejudge the boundaries of Jerusalem or a future Palestinian state.

But Trump signaled the move would require Israel to "do something that will be good for the other side."

"I took probably the biggest chip off the table," Trump said. "Deals have to be good for both parties ... Israel got the first chip and it's a big one."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Becoming mainly sunny and nice.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

The Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute

Image

Tanoos appeared in Marion Superior Court 4 with his attorneys for the 9 a.m. hearing.

Image

Tanoos to be formally charged Wednesday morning in Indianapolis

Image

A cold front will finish passing through the area for your Wednesday

Image

Spotty morning rain...and then sun

Image

What's the difference between the different cloud types?

Image

Mayor's Ride a big success in Clay County

Image

Pancake Day coming this weekend

Image

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Meet and Greet Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game