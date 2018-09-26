Clear

Melania Trump to reveal details about her solo trip to Africa

First lady Melania Trump is set to outline her first major solo trip abroad.During remarks at a recep...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 10:55 AM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 10:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

First lady Melania Trump is set to outline her first major solo trip abroad.

During remarks at a reception for United Nations General Assembly leader spouses in Manhattan Wednesday morning, Trump will announce the countries she intends to visit during her upcoming trip to Africa.

Africa

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Melania Trump

Political Figures - US

Trump, who as first lady has previously only traveled overseas while accompanying her husband, is slated to visit several countries in Africa in early October. It will be her first ever trip to the region.

"I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing children throughout the continent, while also learning about (Africa's) rich culture and history," said Trump in a statement last month.

Stephanie Grisham, Trump's communications director, told CNN the first lady chose Africa for her first major solo excursion long before details and dates were even in the proposal stage.

"Mrs. Trump has always envisioned her first international trip would be Africa," said Grisham, not counting a day trip Trump made to Toronto, Canada, last September. "So, we've 'known' that we would be doing this since the very beginning."

Grisham says trip objectives and general planning started in February of this year, while in-depth event and logistics work for the first lady's travel began in earnest this summer. Asked why October felt like the right time to go abroad, Grisham said that a variety of factors, including Trump's schedule as "both first lady of the United States and as a parent," were involved in selecting the dates and duration of her itinerary.

Africa is a continent also favored by Trump's most recent predecessors, first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton, all of whom visited several countries there solo during their tenures. Obama chose Africa, specifically Botswana and South Africa, for her second major solo trip abroad in 2011 (her first was to Mexico.)

Bush made five solo visits to Africa while first lady, stopping in a total of 15 countries on those trips.

And Clinton, who was the first sitting first lady to undertake a solo tour of Africa, spent two weeks in sub-Saharan Africa in 1997 on a goodwill tour to Senegal, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Uganda and Eritrea.

"We are a global society," said Trump in her statement about her decision to go to Africa. "I believe it is through open dialogue and the exchanging of ideas that we have a real opportunity to learn from one another."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Becoming mainly sunny and nice.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tanoos to be formally charged Wednesday morning in Indianapolis

Image

A cold front will finish passing through the area for your Wednesday

Image

Spotty morning rain...and then sun

Image

What's the difference between the different cloud types?

Image

Mayor's Ride a big success in Clay County

Image

Pancake Day coming this weekend

Image

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Meet and Greet Day

Image

Spencer Stone speaks at ISU

Image

ISU Candidate Forum

Image

Lafayette milling and pavement project

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game