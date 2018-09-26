Clear

Francesco Totti: Fan asked to stay in jail to meet Roma great

Fans will often go to unusual lengths to get a selfie alongside their favorite star but not many would consi...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 10:55 AM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 10:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Fans will often go to unusual lengths to get a selfie alongside their favorite star but not many would consider an extra week in jail as an option.

But that's exactly what happened when it was announced that Francesco Totti would join his Italy teammates in a tour of a local prison, shortly after winning the 2006 World Cup, according to the Roma great.

Sports events

Soccer events

UEFA Champions League

Sports organizations and teams

Serie A

AS Roma

Corrections system

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Prisons and jails

"Everyone was very happy because for them to see a player inside was like seeing the Pope," Totti told Italian television channel RAI as he promotes his autobiography, which is published Thursday.

"There was this lad there that kept shouting, 'Me! Me! Me!' and wanted, at absolutely all costs, to take a photo with me.

"No-one would let him through, but he started to push his way forward and try and get closer to me to take a photo. I did not really understand why he was so determined."

READ: The God of Football' - The legend of Francesco Totti

READ: Manchester United crisis deepens after Derby defeat

It wasn't until after the players had left the prison that someone told Totti why that particular fan had been so keen to grab a selfie with his hero.

"They let me know that he was supposed to leave a week before, but had asked to stay one week longer because he had heard that I would be going there," Totti continued.

"And also because he told them: 'If you make me leave, I will do something crazy to be sent back here.'"

READ: What next for football's 'weird' social media

Totti made 786 appearances in a 15-year-career for Roma, guiding his side to the Serie A title in 2001.

His talent and loyalty to the club's colors -- Totti never played for another team -- has entrenched the forward as an icon of Roma and Italian football.

"Even if I lived for another 100 years, I'll never again have a chance like this to have my photo taken alongside Totti," the fan wrote in an open letter, according to the Roma star.

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos

Roma has faced a tough start to the season, winning just one of their first five league matches, and have a run on important fixtures ahead.

They next face rivals Lazio in the Rome derby on Saturday before hosting Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday. A win is essential following their 3-0 loss to Real Madrid in their opening group game.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Becoming mainly sunny and nice.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tanoos to be formally charged Wednesday morning in Indianapolis

Image

A cold front will finish passing through the area for your Wednesday

Image

Spotty morning rain...and then sun

Image

What's the difference between the different cloud types?

Image

Mayor's Ride a big success in Clay County

Image

Pancake Day coming this weekend

Image

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Meet and Greet Day

Image

Spencer Stone speaks at ISU

Image

ISU Candidate Forum

Image

Lafayette milling and pavement project

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game