URGENT - Ford, Kavanaugh seek to bolster cases with new documents

(CNN) -- Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, have sent the Senate Judiciary Committee sworn and signed declarations from four people who say they have known of her allegation well before it became public. Meanwhile, Kavanaugh's lawyers have sent the committee pages from his 1982 calendar to bolster his claim that he wasn't at the house party where Ford alleges the assault took place. The documents, first reported by USA Today, are likely to figure prominently in Thursday's high-stakes hearing, in which both Ford and Kavanaugh will testify before the committee.