Clear

Martina Navratilova Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of gay rights advocate and tennis great...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 10:57 AM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 10:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here is a look at the life of gay rights advocate and tennis great Martina Navratilova.

Personal:
Birth date: October 18, 1956

Martina Navratilova

Professional tennis

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

Tennis

Women's professional tennis

Gays and lesbians

Population and demographics

Sex and gender issues

Society

North America

United States

Fast Facts

Continents and regions

The Americas

Demographic groups

Athletes

Birth place: Prague, Czechoslovakia (now Czech Republic)

Birth name: Martina Subertova

Father: Miroslav Subert

Mother: Jana Navratilova

Marriage: Julia Lemigova (December 15, 2014-present)

Other Facts:
Her parents divorced when she was young. She was raised by her stepfather, Mirek Navratil, and took his last name. He was her first tennis coach.

She plays tennis left-handed.

She has won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, 31 Grand Slam doubles titles and 10 Grand Slam mixed doubles titles.

She holds the record for most Open Era Wimbledon championship wins with nine, including six consecutive.

She was one of the first openly gay sports figures.

Sports Illustrated named her one of the "Top Forty Athletes of All-Time."

Timeline:
1972 - Wins the Czech National Championship.

1975 - At the age of 18, Navratilova defects to the United States.

1978 - Wins her first singles title at Wimbledon defeating Chris Evert. The duo goes on to meet in 80 matches over the course of 16 years, and still maintain a close friendship.

1978, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986 - Is named Player of the Year by the Women's Tennis Association.

1981 - Becomes a naturalized citizen of the United States.

1983 - Wins her first US Open.

1985 - Releases her autobiography "Martina."

1986 - Returns to Czechoslovakia for the first time to compete, for the United States, in a tennis match in Prague.

1991 - Ex-girlfriend Judy Nelson files a lawsuit in Texas after Navratilova refuses to honor what Nelson alleges is a "nonmarital cohabitation agreement" they both signed in 1986. They later settle out of court.

1992 - Breaks the tournament titles record with 158 titles, more than any other person.

1994 - Retires from playing singles having won 167 titles.

2000 - Is inducted in the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

2003 - Becomes the oldest player to compete in the Fed Cup.

2004 - Participates in the Summer Olympics in Athens as the oldest tennis player.

2006 - In her final Grand Slam, Navratilova competes at the US Open in the mixed-doubles championship match. After winning, she becomes the oldest player to win a Grand Slam title.

February 24, 2010 - Is diagnosed with a non-invasive breast cancer, ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS).

March 15, 2010 - Undergoes a lumpectomy.

May 12, 2010 - Begins radiation treatment at L'Institut Curie in Paris.

June 5, 2010 - Competes in the senior women's doubles at the French Open and wins.

March 27, 2012 - Is eliminated as a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars."

December 8, 2014 - Announces she will be joining the coaching team of Agnieszka Radwanska in 2015.

April 24, 2015 - Steps down as the part-time coach of Radwanska after underestimating the time necessary to "make this a proper and good situation for both Agnieszka and me."

June 1, 2017 - Navratilova writes a public letter calling former Australian tennis player Margaret Court a "racist and a homophobe" after Court made a comment that tennis is "full of lesbians."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Becoming mainly sunny and nice.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tanoos to be formally charged Wednesday morning in Indianapolis

Image

A cold front will finish passing through the area for your Wednesday

Image

Spotty morning rain...and then sun

Image

What's the difference between the different cloud types?

Image

Mayor's Ride a big success in Clay County

Image

Pancake Day coming this weekend

Image

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Meet and Greet Day

Image

Spencer Stone speaks at ISU

Image

ISU Candidate Forum

Image

Lafayette milling and pavement project

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game