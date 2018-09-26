Chuck Hagel Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former US Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel.

Personal:

Birth date: October 4, 1946

Birth place: North Platte, Nebraska

Birth name: Charles Timothy Hagel

Father: Charles Hagel, lumber yard manager

Mother: Betty (Dunn) Hagel, secretary

Marriages: Lilibet Ziller (April 1985-present); Patricia Lloyd (1979-1982, divorced)

Children: with Lilibet Ziller: Allyn and Ziller

Education: Attended Wayne State College, 1964; Attended Kearney State College, 1965; Brown Institute for Radio and Television in Minneapolis, 1966; University of Nebraska at Omaha, B.A. in History, 1971

Military: US Army, 1967-1968, Sergeant

Religion: Episcopalian

Other Facts:

Hagel is the first Vietnam veteran to serve as US defense secretary.

His first job was as at a drive-in restaurant as a car-hop; he was nine years old.

An injury caused him to lose a football scholarship at Wayne State University and transfer to Kearney State College, now known as the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Served in Vietnam with the 9th Infantry Division alongside his brother, Tom. They earned five Purple Hearts between the two of them.

He was twice wounded in Vietnam and saved his brother's life. Tom had saved Chuck's life earlier.

Worked in radio as a newscaster, reporter and talk-show host.

Timeline:

1971-1977 - Representative John McCollister's (R-NE) administrative assistant.

1977-1980 - Firestone Tire and Rubber Company lobbyist.

1981-1982 - Deputy Administrator for the Veterans Administration.

1982-1985 - President and co-founder of management consulting firm, Collins, Hagel and Clarke Inc.

1982 - Deputy Commissioner General for the World's Fair in Knoxville, Tennessee.

1984-1987 - Director and Executive Vice President of Vanguard Cellular Systems Inc.

1987-1990 - President and CEO of World United Service Organizations.

1990-1992 - President and CEO of Private Sector Council of Washington, DC.

1992-1996 - President of McCarthy and Co., an investment banking firm.

1997-2009 - US Senator (R-NE). Retires after two terms.

2009-2013 - Professor of National Governance in the School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University.

January 7, 2013 - Is nominated to be Secretary of Defense by President Barack Obama.

February 14, 2013 - Senate Democrats fail to get enough votes to end debate on Hagel's confirmation. Fifty-eight vote to move forward with the nomination, while 40 vote to hold it up.

February 26, 2013 - Hagel is confirmed by the Senate, after a vote of 58-41.

March 9, 2013 - As Hagel visits Afghanistan for the first time as secretary of defense, a suicide bomber targets the Afghan ministry of defense, killing nine and injuring 14.

November 24, 2014 - President Obama announces that Hagel will step down from his position as secretary of defense.

February 17, 2015 - Formally steps down.