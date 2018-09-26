Clear

Chuck Hagel Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former ...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 9:07 AM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 9:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of former US Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel.

Personal:
Birth date: October 4, 1946

Chuck Hagel

Military

Military veterans

US Department of Defense

Education

Education systems and institutions

Political Figures - US

Fast Facts

North America

Northeastern United States

United States

Washington, D.C.

Birth place: North Platte, Nebraska

Birth name: Charles Timothy Hagel

Father: Charles Hagel, lumber yard manager

Mother: Betty (Dunn) Hagel, secretary

Marriages: Lilibet Ziller (April 1985-present); Patricia Lloyd (1979-1982, divorced)

Children: with Lilibet Ziller: Allyn and Ziller

Education: Attended Wayne State College, 1964; Attended Kearney State College, 1965; Brown Institute for Radio and Television in Minneapolis, 1966; University of Nebraska at Omaha, B.A. in History, 1971

Military: US Army, 1967-1968, Sergeant

Religion: Episcopalian

Other Facts:
Hagel is the first Vietnam veteran to serve as US defense secretary.

His first job was as at a drive-in restaurant as a car-hop; he was nine years old.

An injury caused him to lose a football scholarship at Wayne State University and transfer to Kearney State College, now known as the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Served in Vietnam with the 9th Infantry Division alongside his brother, Tom. They earned five Purple Hearts between the two of them.

He was twice wounded in Vietnam and saved his brother's life. Tom had saved Chuck's life earlier.

Worked in radio as a newscaster, reporter and talk-show host.

Timeline:
1971-1977 - Representative John McCollister's (R-NE) administrative assistant.

1977-1980 - Firestone Tire and Rubber Company lobbyist.

1981-1982 - Deputy Administrator for the Veterans Administration.

1982-1985 - President and co-founder of management consulting firm, Collins, Hagel and Clarke Inc.

1982 - Deputy Commissioner General for the World's Fair in Knoxville, Tennessee.

1984-1987 - Director and Executive Vice President of Vanguard Cellular Systems Inc.

1987-1990 - President and CEO of World United Service Organizations.

1990-1992 - President and CEO of Private Sector Council of Washington, DC.

1992-1996 - President of McCarthy and Co., an investment banking firm.

1997-2009 - US Senator (R-NE). Retires after two terms.

2009-2013 - Professor of National Governance in the School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University.

January 7, 2013 - Is nominated to be Secretary of Defense by President Barack Obama.

February 14, 2013 - Senate Democrats fail to get enough votes to end debate on Hagel's confirmation. Fifty-eight vote to move forward with the nomination, while 40 vote to hold it up.

February 26, 2013 - Hagel is confirmed by the Senate, after a vote of 58-41.

March 9, 2013 - As Hagel visits Afghanistan for the first time as secretary of defense, a suicide bomber targets the Afghan ministry of defense, killing nine and injuring 14.

November 24, 2014 - President Obama announces that Hagel will step down from his position as secretary of defense.

February 17, 2015 - Formally steps down.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Becoming mainly sunny and nice.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tanoos to be formally charged Wednesday morning in Indianapolis

Image

A cold front will finish passing through the area for your Wednesday

Image

Spotty morning rain...and then sun

Image

What's the difference between the different cloud types?

Image

Mayor's Ride a big success in Clay County

Image

Pancake Day coming this weekend

Image

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Meet and Greet Day

Image

Spencer Stone speaks at ISU

Image

ISU Candidate Forum

Image

Lafayette milling and pavement project

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game