Boxer Victor Ortiz turns himself in on rape charge days before next bout

Boxer and entertainer Victor Ortiz has been arrested after a woman told authorities he sexually assaulted he...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 9:07 AM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 9:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Boxer and entertainer Victor Ortiz has been arrested after a woman told authorities he sexually assaulted her at a home in Oxnard, California, police said.

The woman's report came the afternoon of March 19. Ortiz, who lives in Tarzana, 40 miles west of Oxnard, turned himself in Tuesday and was booked at the East County Jail in Ventura County. His bail is $100,000.

The 31-year-old pugilist is charged with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration, according to Oxnard police.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Ortiz after a months-long investigation by its family protection unit, a police statement said.

CNN is seeking comment from Ortiz's publicist and attorney.

The arrest is not the boxer's first encounter with the law. According to the Ventura County Star and other media outlets, he was arrested in September 2016 after being pulled over with a 0.15 blood alcohol content. He pleaded guilty last year and was put on probation for three months, the Star reported.

In July 2015, he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of beating up a fan at a country music concert in Pasadena, according to the newspaper. Ortiz pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and was sentenced to three years' probation, ESPN reported.

The Garden City, Kansas, native became a pro boxer at 17 and made his name as a light welterweight before moving up to the welterweight class.

He briefly held the World Boxing Council's welterweight title in 2011 until a controversial fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. In that bout, Ortiz head-butted Mayweather, and Mayweather landed two punches while Ortiz's hands were down, knocking him out in the fourth round.

Having only tallied three losses in his career up to that point, Ortiz lost three of his next seven fights. His record is 32-6-3. He is scheduled to fight again Sunday, a bout against John Molina in Ontario, California.

Outside the ring, Ortiz has appeared on the big and small screens. He had roles in the movies "The Expendables" and "Southpaw," and on the Showtime show "Ray Donovan."

In 2013, he joined "Dancing With the Stars," where he was booted by judges and viewers after a lackluster performance in week six.

