Carabao Cup: Lampard's Derby stun mentor Mourinho's Man United

Carabao Cup holder Manchester United was unceremoniously dumped out of this year's edition of the EFL's cup competition by unfancied Derby County as new manager Frank Lampard upset his former boss' Premier League team to advance to the next round.

It was honors even after 90 minutes, with Marouane Fellaini added to a third minute strike by Juan Mata, saving manager Jose Mourinho's blushes with a late injury-time header to make it 2-2 and force penalties.

Derby's Harry Wilson, on loan from the Red Devils' arch-rivals Liverpool, canceled that out just before the hour before Jack Marriott scored what looked to have been an upset winner until the Belgian pulled the late goal back deep into injury time.

The Manchester team made wholesale changes -- including resting out-of-favor midfielder Paul Pogba -- but couldn't outlast Derby, who won the resulting, grueling shootout when, after 15 successful penalties when Derby's keeper Scott Carson saved Phil Jones' shot to send the holders out in the third round.

Instant impact

The East Midlands side appointed untested manager Lampard in May and since the beginning of the 2018-19 season he has led the Rams to sixth in the second-tier Championship with five wins, one draw and three losses.

The win at Old Trafford -- only his 12th competitive match -- saw him claim first honors against his erstwhile mentor and manager from his Chelsea days.

"I'm shell-shocked. To go down early at Old Trafford and play as well as they did was superb. I am a proud manager," Lampard said, according to the BBC.

"It was the easiest selection I have had. The players were superb against Brentford and they deserved the chance to play at Old Trafford.

"I wanted to bring a team who could really compete."

His opposite number, Mourinho, was dismissive of the competition which he had led his team to win last season.

"The Carabao Cup is not a worry any more - we don't play until next season. It is the minor competition we are involved in. We want to win and we are disappointed."

Assured win

Elsewhere in the competition United's crosstown rival Manchester City continued its solid early-season run of form with an assured 3-0 win over Oxford United, with Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and young English talent Phil Foden getting on the scoresheet with his first senior goal for the Light Blues.

Meanwhile League One side Burton Albion also claimed a Premier League scalp with its 2-1 win over struggling Burnley, with Burton's Jamie Allen claiming a late winner after teammate Liam Boyce had equalized following a Kevin Long opener for the Clarets.

Arsenal, which is beginning to find a vein of form under new manager Unai Emery, will take on Brentford Wednesday night, while Liverpool and Chelsea play out a mouthwatering table-topping clash at Anfield the same evening.

Spurs, currently fifth in the Premier League table, take on surprise package Watford in another Premier League matchup in the Carabao Cup Wednesday.