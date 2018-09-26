Clear

Richard Parsons named 'interim chairman' of CBS board

Richard Parsons, who joined the CBS board earlier this year, is now the board's "interim ch...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 2:06 AM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 2:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Richard Parsons, who joined the CBS board earlier this year, is now the board's "interim chairman."

The move, announced Tuesday evening, was unanimously approved by the board of directors.

"I think I speak for all Board members when I say I look forward to learning more about CBS' compelling opportunities and how we can help guide and support the company's growth," Parsons said in a statement.

Shari Redstone, whose company National Amusements has the controlling stake in CBS, played a pivotal role in bringing Parsons to CBS. Redstone is consolidating her power now that longtime CBS CEO Les Moonves has stepped down.

Moonves and Redstone were locked in a power struggle earlier this year. Moonves exited the company after two stories by The New Yorker's Ronan Farrow alleged incidents of sexual misconduct in his past. Moonves called the allegations "untrue" and suggested that the claims were coming up "as part of a concerted effort by others to destroy my name, my reputation, and my career."

His exit on September 9 coincided with the settlement of the litigation between CBS and Redstone. The board was also reshaped at that time.

And the changes continued on Tuesday. Two veteran board members, Bruce Gordon and William Cohen, stepped down, according to the announcement.

According to The New York Times, both men supported Moonves after Farrow's first story came out.

James B. Stewart's story in The Times opened with a quote, attributed to Cohen, staunchly defending Moonves: "We are going to stay in this meeting until midnight if we need to until we get an agreement that we stand 100 percent behind our C.E.O., and there will be no change in his status."

According to Stewart's story, Gordon was also initially "opposed" to suspending Moonves.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Overnight Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spotty morning rain...and then sun

Image

What's the difference between the different cloud types?

Image

Mayor's Ride a big success in Clay County

Image

Pancake Day coming this weekend

Image

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Meet and Greet Day

Image

Spencer Stone speaks at ISU

Image

ISU Candidate Forum

Image

Lafayette milling and pavement project

Image

Vigo County's jail is unconstitutional...now a judge is stepping in

Image

Walk-a-Mile event offers refugee simulation at ISU

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game