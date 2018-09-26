Clear

Reliable Sources: Calm before the Kavanaugh storm

A version of this article first appeared in the Reliable Sources newsletter. ...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 2:05 AM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 2:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A version of this article first appeared in the Reliable Sources newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Is it Thursday yet?

Everywhere I go, I'm being asked about the Brett Kavanaugh nomination battle. All indications are that this story has captured the public's attention -- at least a sizable chunk of the public -- and no one knows how it will end. This is about power, it's about gender, it's about politics, it's about memory, it's about truth. This is why Thursday is shaping up to be a "where were you when?" day.

>> Look out for new polling about Kavanaugh and SCOTUS on Wednesday morning...

>> Bloomberg's Sahil Kapur on MSNBC: "We are in the wild, wild west of Senate judicial wars.'

>> As Jim Acosta said on "CNN Tonight" Tuesday night, "the U.N. this week is a sideshow to the you-know-what show back in Washington..."

>> POTUS is slated to hold a rare press conference Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET...

Three cameras in the room

Per CNN's Sunlen Serfaty, "there will be three cameras allowed" in the hearing room on Thursday. "One camera focused on the witness, one camera focused on the questioner, and one cuts camera."

CNN also obtained details about the format... Per Phil Mattingly and Kate Sullivan's story, both witnesses will face "five minutes of questioning from each senator on the panel, or a lawyer if senators choose to yield their time." The GOP senators are expected to yield to career prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, who's been hired to do the questioning...

What this is about

Senator Lisa Murkowski, given her status as a key swing vote, had the quote of the day, via an interview with the NYT: "We are now in a place where it's not about whether or not Judge Kavanaugh is qualified. It is about whether or not a woman who has been a victim at some point in her life is to be believed."

Kavanaugh's defense

Brian Lowry emails: We'll never know, but I've spent the past week thinking about what Jeet Heer tweeted about Kavanaugh -- basically, if he had said "I drank a lot in high school and college, and I have no memory of the incidents that have been reported, but if anyone was hurt by my behavior, I sincerely apologize," wouldn't that have played considerably better than insisting -- as some of his defenders have -- that those bringing the allegations against him are politically motivated liars?

What is "USAReally?"

Via NYT's Kevin Roose, the wildest story of the day: "Is a New Russian Meddling Tactic Hiding in Plain Sight?"

He says "some cybersecurity experts" believe a website called USAReally "may be a part of a retooled Russian propaganda operation that is experimenting with new tactics ahead of November's midterm elections, and testing the boundaries of what American social media companies will allow..."

FOR THE RECORD

-- Monday's edition of Martha MacCallum's program, featuring her interview with the Kavanaughs, was the #1 program of the night on cable news... (THR)

-- "Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer will become the first female announcing team to cover an NFL game this Thursday, with Amazon Prime Video offering the pair as an online alternative to the Fox broadcast crew of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman..." (NPR)

Read more of Tuesday's Reliable Sources newsletter... And subscribe here to receive future editions in your inbox...

-- "Ken Werner, a TV veteran and one of the most seasoned syndication executives in the business, will retire at the end of the year as president ofWarner Bros Domestic Television Distribution." David Decker will be stepping up... (Deadline)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Overnight Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spotty morning rain...and then sun

Image

What's the difference between the different cloud types?

Image

Mayor's Ride a big success in Clay County

Image

Pancake Day coming this weekend

Image

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Meet and Greet Day

Image

Spencer Stone speaks at ISU

Image

ISU Candidate Forum

Image

Lafayette milling and pavement project

Image

Vigo County's jail is unconstitutional...now a judge is stepping in

Image

Walk-a-Mile event offers refugee simulation at ISU

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game