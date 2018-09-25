Clear

URGENT - GOP chooses prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to ask questions at Thursday's Kavanaugh hearing

(CNN) -- Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee have hired Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to q...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 11:49 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 11:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee have hired Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to question Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at Thursday's hearing following concerns about how it would look to have the all-male GOP committee members questioning Ford. In a statement Tuesday night, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said the move was following the "bipartisan recommendation to hire as staff counsel for the committee an experienced career sex-crimes prosecutor to question the witnesses." "The goal is to de-politicize the process and get to the truth, instead of grandstanding and giving senators an opportunity to launch their presidential campaigns," Grassley's statement continued. "I'm very appreciative that Rachel Mitchell has stepped forward to serve in this important and serious role. Ms. Mitchell has been recognized in the legal community for her experience and objectivity."

