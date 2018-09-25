Clear

State AGs convene at Justice Department over big tech concerns

A group of top state and federal law enforcement officials met Tuesday in Washington to discuss possible leg...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 10:06 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 10:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A group of top state and federal law enforcement officials met Tuesday in Washington to discuss possible legal intervention into big technology companies amid backlash against the firms over privacy and concerns about anti-competitive policies and bias.

The meeting between the attorneys general from nine states and US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, announced earlier this month, intended to focus on questions about social media platforms "hurting competition and intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas on their platforms" -- an accusation that has swirled in conservative circles and was singled out on Twitter by President Donald Trump.

Consumer protection

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Justice departments

Law and legal system

Political Figures - US

Society

Technology

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

But on Tuesday, officials at the meeting in Washington said the hour-long conversation focused more on developing an infrastructure to understand how Silicon Valley giants like Facebook and Google handle the massive troves of consumer data they've amassed, and combat any of its misuse.

"Ninety-nine percent of it dealt with what we attorneys general were unanimous for (and) was within our authority. That was antitrust and privacy issues," said Jim Hood, the Democratic Mississippi attorney general. "One percent of the conversation, bias was discussed."

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein -- who faces a looming meeting with Trump later this week after The New York Times and others reported that he had secretly suggested recording the President and discussed recruiting Cabinet members to remove Trump from office -- was present for the meeting, as was Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, who heads the Justice Department's antitrust division, the department said. Rosenstein has emphatically denied the reports.

In a statement after the meeting, the Justice Department said the group, which also included senior deputies from five other state attorneys general offices, discussed "ways the Department and state governments can most effectively safeguard consumers using online digital platforms" against problems of data privacy and "consumer protection," which includes the question of potential bias, a spokesman said.

Attendees said breaking up the technology companies, an idea that has been promoted by Steve Bannon, a former Trump senior adviser, was not floated in the meeting. Instead, officials discussed how antitrust laws on the books could be applied to regulate the firms, and drew comparisons to landmark cases of the past, including Standard Oil and IBM.

Though Justice Department officials have concerns about potential bias at the firms, an official told CNN earlier this month, no federal investigation is known to have been opened, and attendees at Tuesday's meeting said any future probes would likely include both state and federal involvement.

"State AGs have grappled with these issues for years," said Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, a Republican. "Having a federal perspective was welcome. We agreed that at the federal and state level, we are both seeking robust protection of consumers and markets through responsible regulation and disciplined enforcement."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Overnight Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spotty morning rain...and then sun

Image

What's the difference between the different cloud types?

Image

Mayor's Ride a big success in Clay County

Image

Pancake Day coming this weekend

Image

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Meet and Greet Day

Image

Spencer Stone speaks at ISU

Image

ISU Candidate Forum

Image

Lafayette milling and pavement project

Image

Vigo County's jail is unconstitutional...now a judge is stepping in

Image

Walk-a-Mile event offers refugee simulation at ISU

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game