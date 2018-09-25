Trump: Kavanaugh accusation 'con game'

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled its vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court for Friday morning at 9:30 am.

The move would place the panel's decision just a day after it is set to hear testimony from Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, a woman who has accused him of sexual assault during a party in their high school years.

In a statement, Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley's spokesman, Taylor Foy, said committee rules normally require such votes to be posted three days in advance.

"An executive business meeting is being noticed tonight in the event that a majority of the members are prepared to hold one on Friday," Foy said.

If Kavanaugh's nomination is approved by the committee, it would be brought to the Senate floor, where a vote in the full chamber would determine if he secures a position on the Supreme Court following accusations of inappropriate sexual conduct and a contentious review of his judicial philosophy and career.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.