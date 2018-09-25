Clear

Trump: Kavanaugh accusation 'con game'

President Donald Trump grows increasingly impatient about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation as reports of sexual assault cloud the Senate Judiciary Committee's decision.

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 8:31 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 8:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled its vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court for Friday morning at 9:30 am.

The move would place the panel's decision just a day after it is set to hear testimony from Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, a woman who has accused him of sexual assault during a party in their high school years.

In a statement, Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley's spokesman, Taylor Foy, said committee rules normally require such votes to be posted three days in advance.

"An executive business meeting is being noticed tonight in the event that a majority of the members are prepared to hold one on Friday," Foy said.

If Kavanaugh's nomination is approved by the committee, it would be brought to the Senate floor, where a vote in the full chamber would determine if he secures a position on the Supreme Court following accusations of inappropriate sexual conduct and a contentious review of his judicial philosophy and career.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Overnight Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Walk-a-Mile event offers refugee simulation at ISU

Image

Northview-Greencastle preview

Image

ISU Basketball practice

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

National Voter Registration Day

Image

Turn to the River

Image

Fines are going away for stopped trains

Image

Margaret Avenue overpass could open by the end of the year

Image

A new report shows problems at UMV Part 2

Image

Plenty of sunshine...heading our way

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game