Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Cosby heads to state prison SCI Phoenix to begin serving sentence

Bill Cosby was taken ...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 7:14 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 7:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Bill Cosby was taken Tuesday evening to the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution at Phoenix to begin serving his prison sentence of three to 10 years for sexual assault.

SCI Phoenix is a maximum-security state prison in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, about 25 miles from where Cosby was tried in Montgomery County.

Arizona

Bill Cosby

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Corrections system

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

North America

Phoenix

Prisons and jails

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

The prison has 3,830 beds, according to the state Department of Corrections website. Other facts about SCI:

  • It was opened this summer and is described as "state of the art." It was built to replace SCI Graterford, built in 1929.
  • It has two correctional facilities and one shared administration/support building.
  • Inmates are offered treatment, educational, vocational and recreational programs.
  • It has a 192-bed female transition unit to "focus on re-entry and family reunification."
  • It has a nondenominational chapel, more than 30 classrooms, a barber shop and a gym.
  • It has 1,200 full-time employees.

Prisoners arriving at SCI Phoenix get a uniform, basic toiletries, linens, towels and state-issued boots, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections spokeswoman Amy Worden told CNN.

When the prison opened in June, Secretary of Corrections John Wetzel described it as a "21st century institution with advanced security features, environmentally efficient infrastructure and modern work and housing spaces."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Overnight Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Walk-a-Mile event offers refugee simulation at ISU

Image

Northview-Greencastle preview

Image

ISU Basketball practice

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

National Voter Registration Day

Image

Turn to the River

Image

Fines are going away for stopped trains

Image

Margaret Avenue overpass could open by the end of the year

Image

A new report shows problems at UMV Part 2

Image

Plenty of sunshine...heading our way

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game