Is crypto about to turn around?

It might be time to believe in crypto again.Bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz thinks cryptocurrencies could...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 5:32 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 5:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It might be time to believe in crypto again.

Bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz thinks cryptocurrencies could rally again soon. The Galaxy Digital CEO and founder thinks crypto hit its bottom earlier this month and will rally 30% by the end of the year.

Novogratz will join CNN international correspondent Paula Newton to discuss the sector on CNNMoney's "Markets Now" on Wednesday.

Galaxy and Bloomberg launched the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index in May. The index tracks the performance of 10 digital currencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Bitcoin surged to almost $20,000 late last year, then lost almost two-thirds of its value in 2018.

When Novogratz last appeared on "Markets Now" in May, he said that "It's almost essential for every investor to have at least 1% to 2% of their portfolio" in crypto.

"Markets Now" streams live from the New York Stock Exchange every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET. Hosted by CNNMoney's business correspondents, the 15-minute program features incisive commentary from experts.

You can watch "Markets Now" at CNNMoney.com/MarketsNow from your desk or on your phone or tablet. If you can't catch the show live, check out highlights online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

