Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Judge explains Cosby sentence: 'The time has come'

The judge in Bill Cosby's case had stern words at the comedian's sentencing on Tuesday for sexual assault....

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 5:33 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 5:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The judge in Bill Cosby's case had stern words at the comedian's sentencing on Tuesday for sexual assault.

"This was a serious crime," Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill said as he sentenced Cosby to three to 10 years in state prison. "Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The day has come, the time has come."

Bill Cosby

Celebrities

Cosby, 81, was convicted of assaulting a woman in his Pennsylvania home 14 years ago.

His defense attorneys asked that the disgraced TV star be released on bail pending appeal.

O'Neill said no, and Cosby was taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

The judge explained his options for sentencing, and the guidelines and factors he considered.

"This is a serious crime, but it would be an error for the court to base its decision solely on the seriousness of the crime," O'Neill said.

"The jury's verdict must be heard loud and clear," O'Neill said.

Cosby was convicted in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

O'Neill said he would apply the principle of equal justice under the law. "No one is above the law, and no one should be treated differently or disproportionately," he said, adding Cosby would be sentenced regardless of "who he is or who he was."

Cosby faced a maximum of 10 years after prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to merge the three counts of his conviction into one for sentencing. State guidelines suggest 22 to 36 months in prison, plus or minus 12 months because of circumstances.

He didn't have to follow the guidelines and could order shorter or longer sentences -- up to the 10-year maximum.

Prosecutors wanted five to 10 years. Cosby's defense attorney asked for a sentence of house arrest, given his age and blindness.

O'Neill said he considered Cosby's age, poor eyesight, risk of reoffending, and rehabilitation needs.

He gave "great weight" to Constand's testimony about the impact the assault has had on her. As she said, O'Neill told Cosby, "You took her beautiful young spirit and crushed it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
A Rainy Tuesday; Better Weather Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Plenty of sunshine...heading our way

Image

A new report shows problems at UMV

Image

A study says ISU is amongst the most dangerous in the country

Image

Time running out for Vigo County Jail decision

Image

Vigo County Sheriff's Office releases statement on Tanoos

Image

A breakdown of the charges Danny Tanoos faces

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sheriff suspends Tanoos' Special Deputy privileges & VCSC Board meets in executive session

Image

Arrest made in early morning robbery

Image

Fruitridge Festival of Arts, First Unitarian Universalist Congregation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game