Clear

What is a sexually violent predator?

A Pennsylvania judge has designated Bill Cosby a "sexually violent predator" as part of his sentence for agg...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 3:49 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 3:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Pennsylvania judge has designated Bill Cosby a "sexually violent predator" as part of his sentence for aggravated indecent assault. What does that mean for Cosby, exactly?

The designation had no bearing on his state prison sentence of three to 10 years. It has implications for his treatment plan and the terms of his release. The label is a legal term, not a clinical one. It carries additional conditions beyond registering as a sex offender.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Sex and gender issues

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Society

Bill Cosby

Celebrities

Continents and regions

North America

Northeastern United States

Pennsylvania

The Americas

United States

Under Pennsylvania law, a sexually violent predator is someone convicted of a sexually violent offense who has a mental abnormality or personality disorder that makes the person likely to engage in predatory sexually violent offenses.

Anyone classified as a sexually violent predator in Pennsylvania is subject to the following:

- Lifetime registration on the state's sex offender registry;

- Mandatory lifetime sex offender counseling at least once a month;

- Community notification: Law enforcement must notify the community -- neighbors, county children and youth agencies, local day care centers, school districts and institutions of higher education -- that the person is a sexually violent offender and provide his address, offense and photograph.

Judge Steven O'Neill made the determination Tuesday after hearing expert testimony and arguments from the state and Cosby's lawyers.

The Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board, which reviewed Cosby's case, recommended that he be labeled a sexually violent predator.

A member of the board said Cosby has a mental disorder that involves urges toward nonconsenting women. Such behavior in offenders is "are beyond their controls, so they are urged to act on it," psychologist Kristen testified in court. "He is likely to reoffend."

Cosby's lawyers said his age, 81, and blindness made it unlikely that he would reoffend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
A Rainy Tuesday; Better Weather Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sheriff suspends Tanoos' Special Deputy privileges & VCSC Board meets in executive session

Image

Arrest made in early morning robbery

Image

Fruitridge Festival of Arts, First Unitarian Universalist Congregation

Image

Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible through Tuesday night, when a cold front will

Image

THS beats West Vigo

Image

ISU preview UNI

Image

Superintendent Haworth weighs in on Tanoos developments, school board to meet again Tuesday

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

The owners of Pumpkin Works set to retire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game