Clear

Dunkin' Donuts is officially dropping 'Donuts'

Just call it Dunkin'.Starting in January, Dunkin' Donuts will drop the "Donuts" from ads, packages an...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 3:50 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 3:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Just call it Dunkin'.

Starting in January, Dunkin' Donuts will drop the "Donuts" from ads, packages and signage at new and remodeled stores, as well as its social media accounts.

The makeover is part of Dunkin' Brand's efforts to relabel itself as a "beverage-led" company that focuses on coffees, teas, speedy service and to-go food including -— but not limited to — doughnuts.

"Our new branding is one of many things we are doing as part of our blueprint for growth to modernize the Dunkin' experience for our customer," said Dunkin' Brands CEO David Hoffmann in a statement Tuesday.

The company said last year that it was considering the change. It tested out a store in Pasadena, California, that used the shorter name.

The company later unveiled another store in Massachusetts that adopted the "Dunkin'" moniker as well. That store also included digital kiosks, an expanded Grab & Go section and a drive-thru that let customers cut the line if they ordered ahead on the app.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
A Rainy Tuesday; Better Weather Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sheriff suspends Tanoos' Special Deputy privileges & VCSC Board meets in executive session

Image

Arrest made in early morning robbery

Image

Fruitridge Festival of Arts, First Unitarian Universalist Congregation

Image

Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible through Tuesday night, when a cold front will

Image

THS beats West Vigo

Image

ISU preview UNI

Image

Superintendent Haworth weighs in on Tanoos developments, school board to meet again Tuesday

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

The owners of Pumpkin Works set to retire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game