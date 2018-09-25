Clear

Jacinda Ardern hopes taking her baby into UN General Assembly will inspire change

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has told CNN she hoped the decision to bring her ...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 12:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has told CNN she hoped the decision to bring her 3-month-old baby to the United Nations General Assembly would "create a path for other women."

Ardern's daughter Neve was in the audience as her mother addressed the assembly while her father, Clarke Gayford, held the baby.

Government organizations - Intl

Jacinda Ardern

Political Figures - Intl

United Nations

Children

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Population and demographics

Society

"I want to normalize it," she told CNN's Christiane Amanpour, of Neve's presence at a work event.

"If we want to make workplaces more open, we need to acknowledge logistical challenges... by being more open it might create a path for other women.

Ardern is just the second world leader to have a child while in office after former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

After giving birth on June 21, Ardern took six weeks off before returning to work. Her husband, a television presenter, stays at home to look after Neve.

"What I consistently acknowledge is that I have assistants who help Clarke with the ability to juggle his career and be our primary caregiver," she said.

"What has struck me is the number of men and women who have said 'we do the same thing.' There's a lot of discussion... And we need to normalize that too."

Ardern, the country's youngest Prime Minister for 150 years, believes her ability to handle having a young child while in office is helped by the New Zealand public.

She says the forward-thinking nature of the public has been hugely supportive since she announced her pregnancy.

"I'd classify us as being incredibly progressive," she said of New Zealanders.

"The fact I'm the third female Prime Minister, I never grew up believing my gender would stand in the way of doing anything I wanted.

"I credit the women who came before me and credit New Zealanders for welcoming me having a child... positivity outweighed negativity. I'm proud of the nation."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
A Rainy Tuesday; Better Weather Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sheriff suspends Tanoos' Special Deputy privileges & VCSC Board meets in executive session

Image

Arrest made in early morning robbery

Image

Fruitridge Festival of Arts, First Unitarian Universalist Congregation

Image

Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible through Tuesday night, when a cold front will

Image

THS beats West Vigo

Image

ISU preview UNI

Image

Superintendent Haworth weighs in on Tanoos developments, school board to meet again Tuesday

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

The owners of Pumpkin Works set to retire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game