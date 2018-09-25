Clear

Pro-gun control group targets 15 swing House races

A pro-gun control group will launch a $5 million ad campaign targeting voters in 15 contentious US House rac...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 12:19 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 12:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A pro-gun control group will launch a $5 million ad campaign targeting voters in 15 contentious US House races.

Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, announced Tuesday its plans to reach voters in several congressional swing districts in a new digital ad campaign titled "Not One More."

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Electoral districts

Firearms

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Gun control

Marketing and advertising

Political platforms and issues

Politics

Shootings

Society

US Congress

US Federal elections

US House elections

US House of Representatives

Violence in society

Voters and voting

Weapons and arms

The campaign from the group founded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will initally focus on 15 congressional districts that the group is working to flip red-to-blue or hold onto in tight races. CNN rates seven of the targeted races as a toss up, seven as lean Democrat and one as likely Republican.

"'Not one more' — three simple words that serve as both a statement of principle and a call to action for the growing gun safety movement," said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety. "This urgent ad campaign will inspire even more Americans to head to the polls on November 6 and vote for their local gun-sense champions."

The ads including pictures from shootings scenes from will run in congressional districts in California, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, Nevada, Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, Washington and Virginia. One ad reads, "Not one more high school. Not one more church. Not one more concert, office, campus, newspaper, kindergarten class. Not one more."

Inspired by Richard Martinez, the father of a gun-violence victim, the new campaign aims to target younger voters, women and people of color in GOP-held districts.

"Every day in our country, families like mine get the news that a loved one has been shot and killed by senseless gun violence," Martinez said in a press release. "This November, Americans can use their voices and their votes to elect lawmakers who will stand up for the safety of our families and communities."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
A Rainy Tuesday; Better Weather Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sheriff suspends Tanoos' Special Deputy privileges & VCSC Board meets in executive session

Image

Arrest made in early morning robbery

Image

Fruitridge Festival of Arts, First Unitarian Universalist Congregation

Image

Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible through Tuesday night, when a cold front will

Image

THS beats West Vigo

Image

ISU preview UNI

Image

Superintendent Haworth weighs in on Tanoos developments, school board to meet again Tuesday

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

The owners of Pumpkin Works set to retire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game