TV stars protested Kavanaugh by wearing black, walking off set

Some celebrities embraced #BelieveSurvivors Monday in support of Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Raminez, ...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 12:18 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 12:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Some celebrities embraced #BelieveSurvivors Monday in support of Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Raminez, who have accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of inappropriate sexual conduct, which he denies.

TV stars including Allison Janney, Anna Faris, Kerry Washington, Debra Messing and Rachel Bloom wore black Monday and participated in a walk out to both show solidarity with Ford and protest the proposed appointment of Kavanaugh to the nation's highest court.

"We stand with #ChristineBlaseyFord #BelieveSurvivors ⁦@MimiKennedyLA⁩ ⁦@AnnaKFaris," Janney tweeted along with a photo of her and "Mom" co-stars Faris and Mimi Kennedy, dressed in black and holding a sign which read #BelieveSurvivors.

Washington, whose series "Scandal" fictitiously took on Washington, D.C. and politics, posted a photo of herself wearing a black tank top on social media.

"Women must be heard," she wrote in the caption. "Today I am wearing black in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP #StopKavanaugh."⁩

"Will & Grace" star Debra Messing posted a series of photos on Instagram showing her and members of her show wearing black. Messing held a sign which read "Believe women. I believe Dr. Ford. I believe Deborah Ramirez. i believe..."

"We walked out at 10am to show Solidarity with Survivors. #believesurvivors #timesup #DrFord #deborahramirez #nokavanaugh #nokavanaughconfirmation #timesupnow #willandgrace," the caption on her photos read.

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" creator and star, Rachel Bloom, tweeted photos of her and her writing staff participating in the walkout.

"We walked out of the writers room and off our show because we #BelieveSurvivors," Bloom tweeted.

Ford, now a professor, has spoken out about an alleged drunken assault she says occurred when she and Kavanaugh were teenagers.

A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, told the New Yorker she attended Yale with Kavanaugh and remembers Kavanaugh exposing himself to her at a dormitory party.

It's the latest protest Hollywood has thrown its support behind.

Earlier this week, actress Alyssa Milano helped elevate #WhyIDidntReport after she wrote a first-person piece for Vox about her own experience with being sexually assaulted as a teen.

Alyssa Milano adds her voice to #WhyIDidntReport movement

The Time's Up movement was one of many organizations supporting the #BelieveSurvivors protest.

On Monday the organization released a statement calling for Kavanaugh to withdraw his nomination.

"Given the multiple serious allegations against him, Kavanaugh can no longer credibly serve on the nation's highest court," the statement read. "His confirmation would compromise the integrity of the court for generations to come."

