Clear

US slaps sanctions on wife of Venezuelan President Maduro

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's wife and three other mem...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 12:17 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 12:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's wife and three other members of his inner circle.

On Tuesday, the Treasury Department announced new sanctions against Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro, the former attorney general and President of the National Assembly.

Continents and regions

Embargoes and sanctions

International relations

International relations and national security

Latin America

Nicolas Maduro

Political Figures - Intl

South America

The Americas

Venezuela

North America

United States

Delcy Rodriguez, the executive vice president of Venezuela and Jorge Rodriguez, the minister of popular power for communication and information, and Vladimir Padrino, the defense minister also were also sanctioned by the US government.

"We are continuing to designate loyalists who enable Maduro to solidify his hold on the military and the government while the Venezuelan people suffer," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The US has been putting pressure on Maduro's inner circle to weaken his grip of power as the people of Venezuela continue to suffer under hyperinflation, food shortages and a decline in oil production.

"Venezuela is a very sad case and we want to see it fixed -- what's happening there is a human tragedy," President Donald Trump told reporters in New York, ahead of his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
A Rainy Tuesday; Better Weather Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sheriff suspends Tanoos' Special Deputy privileges & VCSC Board meets in executive session

Image

Arrest made in early morning robbery

Image

Fruitridge Festival of Arts, First Unitarian Universalist Congregation

Image

Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible through Tuesday night, when a cold front will

Image

THS beats West Vigo

Image

ISU preview UNI

Image

Superintendent Haworth weighs in on Tanoos developments, school board to meet again Tuesday

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

The owners of Pumpkin Works set to retire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game