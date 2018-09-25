Clear

Pete Davidson: I got death threats over Ariana Grande

Some people were apparently not too thrilled that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande fell in love.The "S...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 12:18 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 12:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Some people were apparently not too thrilled that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande fell in love.

The "Saturday Night Live" star told Howard Stern Monday that he received death threats over dating Grande.

"Someone wanted to shoot me in the face because she's so hot," Davidson told Stern. "Do you know how insane that is? I was like, 'Am I that ugly that people want to shoot me in the face?'"

Davidson and Grande confirmed in June that they had gotten engaged after a few weeks of dating.

Pete Davidson confirms engagement to Ariana Grande

The pair met when Grande guest hosted "SNL" in 2014. She has since said she told a friend after meeting Davidson that he was the man she would marry.

The actor said manager Scooter Braun hooked them up as Grande had broken up with rapper Mac Miller and Davidson had ended his two-year relationship with Cazzie David, a writer and daughter of actor Larry David.

The timing was right, Davidson said, and he considers himself a lucky guy to be with Grande.

"Before we started dating, I literally went through a list of really hot guys on the internet and I was like, 'Are you sure?'" Davidson joked. "I was like 'Here is all of One Direction. Are you sure?'"

