Clear

Happy 50th birthday, Will Smith!

Now here's a little story all about how the "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" hit a milestone birthday September 25....

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 10:34 AM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 10:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Now here's a little story all about how the "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" hit a milestone birthday September 25.

Believe it or not, actor Will Smith will reach the big 5-0 on Tuesday.

Celebrities

Will Smith

Smith is planning to jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon starting at 2:45 p.m. PT (5:45 p.m. ET) Tuesday and you can watch it on his YouTube channel.

Smith is not the only one with a big birthday.

The year 2018 is filled with celebs who are marking the half century mark (It sounds really old when you say it that way doesn't it?).

Click through the gallery above to see who is celebrating their 50th birthday this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
A Rainy Tuesday; Better Weather Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Arrest made in early morning robbery

Image

Fruitridge Festival of Arts, First Unitarian Universalist Congregation

Image

Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible through Tuesday night, when a cold front will

Image

THS beats West Vigo

Image

ISU preview UNI

Image

Superintendent Haworth weighs in on Tanoos developments, school board to meet again Tuesday

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

The owners of Pumpkin Works set to retire

Image

New opioid treatment center opens in Terre Haute

Image

Marshall passes Sunday sales

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game