Clear

The chances of a second Brexit referendum just got higher

The chances of Britain holding a second referendum on Brexit just got higher.Britain's opposition Lab...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 8:47 AM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 8:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The chances of Britain holding a second referendum on Brexit just got higher.

Britain's opposition Labour party was voting Tuesday on a policy that would put a new public vote on the table if Prime Minister Theresa May failed to get an eventual Brexit deal through the UK Parliament.

Brexit

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Europe

European Union

Government and public administration

Government organizations - Intl

Labour Party (United Kingdom)

Northern Europe

Political Figures - Intl

Political organizations

Political Parties - Intl

Politics

Referendums

Theresa May

United Kingdom

Voters and voting

And Labour's Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, received rapturous applause at his party's annual conference when he raised the prospect that staying in the European Union would be on the ballot paper.

"Nobody is ruling out 'Remain' as an option," he said.

His comments were significant because Labour has been as divided over the issue as May's Conservative Party. Some Labour MPs represent districts in Britain that voted decisively to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum, and fear losing their seats if there is a general election. The Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, is known to be a lifelong Euroskeptic.

But the party membership, which propelled Corbyn into power, strongly supports staying in the EU and has forced the leadership's position to evolve.

Starmer told delegates at the party conference in Liverpool that Labour would vote down any deal struck by May.

"If the Prime Minister returns with a deal that does not meet our tests, and that looks increasingly likely, we will vote against her deal," Starmer told the rapturous crowd. "A vague or blind Brexit is a leap to nowhere, and we will have no part in it."

Opinion: Theresa May is surrounded by hopeless enemies

Starmer said Labour preferred the uncertainty to be settled in a general election "but if that's not possible, we must have other options ... that must include campaigning for a public vote."

"Nobody is ruling out remain as an option," he added, in remarks that were not included in the text of his speech released by the Labour Party.

Last March, Labour outlined six tests upon which it planned to assess any final Brexit deal, including the provision of a "strong and collaborative" future relationship with the EU, the delivery of the "exact same benefits" provided by the UK's current membership of the single market and customs union, and the "fair management of migration" in the interests of the British economy.

On Sunday, in an article for the Britain's Sunday Express newspaper, May reiterated her opposition to a new Brexit referendum. "Some are now openly advocating a second referendum and extending Article 50 to delay Brexit, sending us right back to square one," she wrote.

Calls for a second referendum have increased May returned from an informal EU summit in Salzburg, Austria last week and admitted discussions were "at an impasse."

May struck a defiant tone during a Downing Street statement in which she called for the EU to "respect" the British position and the result of the June 2016 referendum.

She called on the EU to spell out its objections to her plan or come up with an alternative.

"Throughout this process, I have treated the EU with nothing but respect. The UK expects the same. A good relationship at the end of this process depends on it," May said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
A Rainy Tuesday; Better Weather Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Arrest made in early morning robbery

Image

Fruitridge Festival of Arts, First Unitarian Universalist Congregation

Image

Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible through Tuesday night, when a cold front will

Image

THS beats West Vigo

Image

ISU preview UNI

Image

Superintendent Haworth weighs in on Tanoos developments, school board to meet again Tuesday

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

The owners of Pumpkin Works set to retire

Image

New opioid treatment center opens in Terre Haute

Image

Marshall passes Sunday sales

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game