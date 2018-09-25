Clear

US diplomat found dead in Madagascar

A suspect is in custody and an investigation is underway after a US diplomat was found dead Friday in Madaga...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 7:36 AM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 7:36 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A suspect is in custody and an investigation is underway after a US diplomat was found dead Friday in Madagascar, the US State Department said.

The unnamed diplomat was found at home in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

Africa

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Eastern Africa

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

Madagascar

North America

Society

State departments and diplomatic services

The Americas

United States

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and to the US Embassy Antananarivo community," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

US investigators are working with Malagasy authorities to investigate the death, the statement said.

Madagascar, a Texas-sized island nation off the southeast coast of Africa, is one of the poorest countries in the world. Though the nation has abundant natural resources, it has struggled with political corruption, high poverty and pestilence, including a recent outbreak of a rare pneumonic plague that left more than 200 people dead and more than 1,700 infected, according to the World Health Organization.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
A Rainy Tuesday; Better Weather Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible through Tuesday night, when a cold front will

Image

THS beats West Vigo

Image

ISU preview UNI

Image

Superintendent Haworth weighs in on Tanoos developments, school board to meet again Tuesday

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

The owners of Pumpkin Works set to retire

Image

New opioid treatment center opens in Terre Haute

Image

Marshall passes Sunday sales

Image

Southern Vigo County crash

Image

School leaders discuss situation with Danny Tanoos

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game