Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

US is putting a knife to China's neck, says trade negotiator

China's deputy trade negotiator on Tuesday acknowledged the challenge in resuming negotiations with the US, ...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 5:20 AM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 5:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

China's deputy trade negotiator on Tuesday acknowledged the challenge in resuming negotiations with the US, saying: "How could you negotiate with someone when he puts a knife on your neck?"

Wang Shouwen made the remarks at a press conference in Beijing aimed at highlighting a newly issued government policy paper on bilateral trade frictions, in which China portrays itself as a victim of US protectionism and bullying.

Asia

Business, economy and trade

China

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

East Asia

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

International trade

International trade law

North America

Political Figures - Intl

Political Figures - US

Protectionism

Tariffs and customs

The Americas

Trade and development

Trade regulation and policy

Trade wars

United States

US federal government

Wang Yi

White House

The paper was released Monday shortly after US President Donald Trump slapped 10% tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. China has retaliated with 5-10% tariffs on $60 billion worth of American goods.

Echoing a position outlined in the 36,000-word document, Wang left the door open for further trade talks but emphasized it was "entirely up to the US side" to show respect and sincerity for negotiations to restart.

He pointed to agreements reached at previous four rounds of talks but only to have Trump tear the deals apart shortly afterwards.

Several senior Chinese officials attending the press conference reiterated other points in the policy paper, stressing the chaos on global trade caused by Trump's trade war and rebutting his claims of China enjoying unfair trade advantages over the US.

Citing robust trade data and examples of new deals that replaced lost American partnerships, the officials also projected confidence in China's capability to withstand a protracted trade conflict with the US, whose impact on the Chinese economy they called "unavoidable but manageable."

The country's top trade negotiator, however, dodged CNN's question about if trade talks are becoming pointless if, as indicated in numerous state media commentaries, the Chinese leadership under President Xi Jinping increasingly views Trump's trade war as a strategic move to contain the rise of China.

"Containing China or fighting a trade war -- neither is in line with the direction of peace and development for mankind," Fu Ziying said. "Someone has to pay the price for a trade war. Who? It will be the ordinary people."

Lose-lose scenario

Wang Shouwen's comments follow those made by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the country's top diplomat, who on Monday warned that confrontation between China and the United States would only mean both sides lose.

Wang Yi, who is attending the United Nations General Assembly, met with a group of US business leaders in New York, hours after the US moved to implement its latest round of tariffs.

He told the representatives that "certain US forces have been making groundless accusations against China on trade and security, generating confrontational sentiments and poisoning the atmosphere of bilateral ties," according to a statement released Tuesday by the foreign ministry.

Just a day earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on the "Fox News Sunday" television program that "we are going to win it" when asked about the trade war, which Trump launched in July to punish China for what he considers unfair trade practices.

"We're going to get an outcome which forces China to behave in a way that, if you want to be a power, a global power -- transparency, rule of law, you don't steal intellectual property," Pompeo said.

The US had invited Chinese trade negotiators to Washington to resume talks earlier this month. The potential visit fell apart last weekend after Trump, citing a lack of Chinese efforts to address his concern on protecting American intellectual property, decided to go ahead with the new tariffs.

Before Monday, the two countries had already imposed 25% tariffs on $50 billion worth of goods from each other, but the latest round of tariffs is expected to hit average people on both sides as the thousands of targets now include not only industrial items but also consumer products.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
A Rainy Tuesday; Better Weather Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS beats West Vigo

Image

ISU preview UNI

Image

Superintendent Haworth weighs in on Tanoos developments, school board to meet again Tuesday

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

The owners of Pumpkin Works set to retire

Image

New opioid treatment center opens in Terre Haute

Image

Marshall passes Sunday sales

Image

Southern Vigo County crash

Image

School leaders discuss situation with Danny Tanoos

Image

Pacers Media Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game