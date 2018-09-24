Clear

Man who arranged Trump Tower meeting speaks out

Rob Goldstone, the man behind the infamous Trump Tower meeting, says if he could do it again he probably never would have sent email offering Donald Trump Jr. a meeting with a "Russian government attorney."

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 12:22 AM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 12:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

British music publicist Rob Goldstone said Monday he has "no reason to know" whether then-candidate Donald Trump knew about the infamous June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton.

However, Goldstone said that if he were Donald Trump Jr. -- who Goldstone contacted in order to set up the meeting -- then he likely would have told Trump about the meeting ahead of time.

"I've always brought it back to me because I think human nature is the same," Goldstone told Chris Cuomo on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" when asked about whether he believed Trump knew about the meeting. "If my father was running for president and I was holding a meeting with important Russians in my father's conference room with his campaign chairman and my brother-in-law, I would tell my father."

Trump, Donald Trump Jr., their lawyers and other administration officials have repeatedly denied the President knew anything about the Trump Tower meeting until he was approached about it by The New York Times in July 2017.

Three congressional committees have investigated the circumstances surrounding the Trump Tower meeting, and the House Intelligence Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee have issued reports or released transcripts of their probes into the meeting.

