Clear

Instagram's founders are leaving the company

The founders of Instagram are stepping down from the business they started eight years ago ...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 12:13 AM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 12:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The founders of Instagram are stepping down from the business they started eight years ago in San Francisco and built into a global phenomenon used by a billion people.

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger founded the photo-sharing app in a co-working space in 2010. It became a runaway success, attracting tens of millions of users before they sold it to Facebook in 2012 for $1 billion.

With the tech heavyweight's backing, Instagram continued its spectacular growth, adding features including video, stories and most recently, its own version of TV.

But Systrom, Instagram's CEO, and Krieger, its chief technology officer, have now decided to leave their posts.

"We're planning on taking some time off to explore our curiosity and creativity again," Systrom said in a blog post late Monday. "Building new things requires that we step back, understand what inspires us and match that with what the world needs; that's what we plan to do."

He added that they both "remain excited for the future of Instagram and Facebook in the coming years as we transition from leaders to two users in a billion."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg described Systrom and Krieger as "extraordinary product leaders."

"I'm looking forward to seeing what they build next," he said in a statement.

-- Rob McLean contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Chance of Rain Remains
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS beats West Vigo

Image

ISU preview UNI

Image

Superintendent Haworth weighs in on Tanoos developments, school board to meet again Tuesday

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

The owners of Pumpkin Works set to retire

Image

New opioid treatment center opens in Terre Haute

Image

Marshall passes Sunday sales

Image

Southern Vigo County crash

Image

School leaders discuss situation with Danny Tanoos

Image

Pacers Media Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game