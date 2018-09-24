Clear

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:-- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosen...

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 8:50 PM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 8:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will meet with President Trump on Thursday. Rosenstein had a tumultuous morning in Washington when it was unclear if he still had his job.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Law enforcement

Misconduct

Police misconduct

Policing and police forces

Society

-- Kavanaugh calls the allegations against him a "grotesque and obvious character assassination" as a new accuser comes forward. He is making it clear he won't abandon his nomination.

-- Comedian Bill Cosby's sentencing hearing began today. Cosby, 81, faces a maximum of 10 years after prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to merge the three counts of his conviction.

-- Amber Guyger, the police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting of a man inside his Dallas apartment, has been fired from the department.

-- A 74-year-old man was discovered alive five days after his senior living apartment complex in Washington, DC, caught fire -- but nobody knew he was missing.

-- A major New Zealand supermarket chain is removing Australian strawberries from shelves across the country after needles were found in a container of strawberries.

-- Weight Watchers wants to let you know that it's not just a diet company -- so much so that it's changing its name.

-- A rare discovery was made in northern Virginia this month when a two-headed baby copperhead slithered into a resident's yard.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Chance of Rain Remains
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday alcohol sales in Marshall

Image

Scattered showers and thunder in the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Guy works to keep Terre Haute clean

Image

Mold continues to be issue for Terre Haute rental home

Image

Weekend fire ruled arson

Image

How does the 2016 VCSC FBI raid connect to Tanoos charges?

Image

Statement from Energy Systems Group

Image

Charges filed against former superintendent Danny Tanoos

Image

3:30PM Update - Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game