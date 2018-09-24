Federal District Judge S. James Otero appears to be on the verge of dismissing Stormy Daniels's defamation case against President Donald Trump.
During a hearing in Los Angeles Monday, the judge said that Trump's tweet from April 2018 expressing skepticism about Daniels' claim that a man approached her and threatened her in Las Vegas in 2011 appeared to be well within the bounds of free speech.
Donald Trump
Intentional torts
Law and legal system
Libel and slander
Misc people
Political Figures - US
Stormy Daniels
Torts
After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge said the tweet appeared to be political hyperbole and opinion protected by free speech.
Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, vigorously disagreed and told the court that he could prove that Trump acted with malice toward his client.
One of Daniels' other attorneys told the judge Trump's tweet was "a false statement of fact and we intend to prove that it's a false statement of fact."
Otero did not say when he would rule.
Related Content
- Judge appears ready to toss Stormy Daniels defamation lawsuit against Trump
- Stormy Daniels files defamation lawsuit against Trump
- Stormy Daniels defamation lawsuit against Trump transferred to California
- Stormy Daniels suing Trump for defamation
- Judge puts Stormy Daniels' lawsuit on hold
- Stormy Daniels sues Cohen for defamation
- Stormy Daniels sues Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for defamation
- Stormy Daniels' lawyer mulling suing Trump directly for defamation
- Judge temporarily puts Stormy Daniels lawsuit on hold
- Michael Cohen files motion to strike Stormy Daniels' defamation claim