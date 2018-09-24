Clear

GOP sees highest favorability in seven years

Just less than half of Americans -- 45% -- said they have a favorable view of the Republican party, accordin...

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 7:08 PM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 7:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Just less than half of Americans -- 45% -- said they have a favorable view of the Republican party, according to a Gallup poll released Monday. And while the party fears a difficult midterm Election Day in November, this is the highest favorable view of the party since January 2011, when the party hit 47%, immediately after retaking Congress during the 2010 midterm elections.

In 2010, during President Barack Obama's first term midterm elections, Republicans won six seats in the Senate and 63 in the House. In November of that year, the party's favorability was 45%, the same as it is now.

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Midterm elections

Political parties

Politics

US Congress

Political organizations

US political parties

US Republican Party

The Republicans' record high came in January 2002, Gallup's first poll after 9/11, when 61% of Americans thought of the party in a positive light.

Democrats are only one percentage point behind Republicans, with a 44% favorability rating. However, that has been more common for the party. They've wavered between 40% and 45% since mid-2015.

Some could interpret this as a good sign for the Republican Party, that if their success in 2010 was predicted by higher ratings, it could forecast their holding of Congress in November.

But favorability doesn't always foretell success in non-Presidential elections. In October 2002, during President George W. Bush's first term, Democrats had a favorability rating of 58%, one of their highest ever and Republicans had a favorability of 53%, also relatively high. Despite this, Republicans gained a net of 10 seats in Congress. In-power parties usually lose seats during midterms.

There are also plenty of examples of high favorability in times of success for a party. In 2006, Democrats' positive rating was at 52%, and they won a net of 37 seats in Congress.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Chance of Rain Remains
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday alcohol sales in Marshall

Image

Scattered showers and thunder in the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Guy works to keep Terre Haute clean

Image

Mold continues to be issue for Terre Haute rental home

Image

Weekend fire ruled arson

Image

How does the 2016 VCSC FBI raid connect to Tanoos charges?

Image

Statement from Energy Systems Group

Image

Charges filed against former superintendent Danny Tanoos

Image

3:30PM Update - Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game