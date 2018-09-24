Clear

Brett Kavanaugh to Fox News: I'm 'not going anywhere'

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says he's "not going anywhere" despite the allegation of sexual assaul...

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 7:08 PM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 7:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says he's "not going anywhere" despite the allegation of sexual assault from more than three decades ago that continues to threaten his confirmation.

"We're looking for a fair process where I can be heard and defend ... my integrity, my life long record ... of promoting dignity and equality for women, starting with the women who knew me when I was 14 years old," Kavanaugh said in an interview with Fox News' Martha MacCallum just days before both he and his accuser will answer questions about the alleged incident at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

His nomination has spiraled into an increasingly partisan and public affair. The unfolding of events surrounding the nomination continue to be atypical -- including the extraordinary move of a Supreme Court nominee holding a televised interview.

Kavanaugh added that he's not "going to let false accusations" force him to drop out.

"I want a fair process where I can defend my integrity," he said. "I know I'm telling the truth. I know my lifelong record. I'm not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process. I have faith in God and I have faith in the fairness of the American people."

In the interview, Kavanaugh also said that during the years in question he was a virgin. However, none of the claims brought forth have accused him of nonconsensual intercourse.

Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually and physically assaulting her while they were both at a party during their high school years.

Ford's personal account spurred another woman, Deborah Ramirez, to share her own story allegedly involving Kavanaugh exposing himself while at a college party during his time at Yale.

One White House official said President Donald Trump has been pushing to take a more offensive approach in defending the nomination and the interview with Fox News was how aides interpreted his command. The interview with Fox News is set to appear in full at 7 p.m. ET.

It's not clear that Trump specifically instructed Kavanaugh to sit down with Fox News, but it was the result of his desire to be assertive in combating the claims.

CNN reported earlier Monday that Republicans are continuing to push the nomination despite the allegations, including forceful remarks by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell supporting Kavanaugh.

"The truth is I've never sexually assaulted anyone, in high school or otherwise," Kavanaugh said in his interview with Fox News. "I'm not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr. Ford was sexually assaulted by someone in some place. But what I know is I've never sexually assaulted anyone."

Kavanaugh added that he was "never at any such party."

