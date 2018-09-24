Clear

Lolz, ridic & obvs: 5,000 new words added to Scrabble (2015)

5,000 new words will now be accepted in Scrabble. British Scrabble champ Allan Simmons explains how the process of admitting a new word works.

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 7:15 PM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 7:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scrabble players might find themselves twerking their way to victory soon, as hundreds of new words have been added to the game.

The sixth edition of Merriam-Webster's "Official Scrabble Players Dictionary" includes 300 words such as twerk, beatdown and sriracha. And it finally adds a common two-letter word that players have been waiting to use for decades: OK.

"For a living language, the only constant is change," said Peter Sokolowski, editor at large for Merriam-Webster. "The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary evolves to keep up with English as it is used today."

The modernization of the game's lexicon can be seen in recently added words like bitcoin, facepalm and emoji.

Entries like sheeple (people who are docile and easily influenced) and listicle are derived from Internet lingo.

"Additions like these will add a new layer of fun to game night, making game play even more entertaining and relevant," said Jonathan Berkowitz, President of Hasbro Brands.

"Q" words are always tough, especially those without a "u" in them. Players can monetize with the word qapik, which is a unit of currency in Azerbaijan.

The updated version of the players dictionary continues to follow some of the game's most important rules. Words must still come from the standard dictionary. No abbreviations, capitalized words or words with punctuation are allowed.

"Scrabble has been a game night staple for 70 years, and we're excited to bring the game into its next decade," added Berkowitz.

Other words added include, yowza, macaron, zomboid (resembling zombies) and puggle.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Chance of Rain Remains
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday alcohol sales in Marshall

Image

Scattered showers and thunder in the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Guy works to keep Terre Haute clean

Image

Mold continues to be issue for Terre Haute rental home

Image

Weekend fire ruled arson

Image

How does the 2016 VCSC FBI raid connect to Tanoos charges?

Image

Statement from Energy Systems Group

Image

Charges filed against former superintendent Danny Tanoos

Image

3:30PM Update - Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game