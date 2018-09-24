74-year-old man found alive 5 days after Washington, DC, building fire

A 74-year-old man has been discovered alive five days after his senior living apartment complex in Washington, DC, caught fire -- but nobody knew he was missing.

"The resident was found by crews hired by the building owners to evaluate the safety of the structure," Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press conference Monday.

Continents and regions North America Northeastern United States The Americas United States Washington, D.C. Accidents, disasters and safety Fires

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, she said.

The fire broke out at the Arthur Capper Senior Housing Center on September 19.

At the time, officials with DC Fire and EMS said in a news release they had rescued more than 100 residents, and it was believed everyone had been accounted for.

Bowser said Monday the building's owners have been asked to check again for anybody else. The search has been turned over to DC Fire, EMS and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobbaco, Firearms and Explosives, she said.