Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges Full Story

Chinese admiral cancels meeting with US counterpart amid tensions

China's top naval officer canceled a visit to the US to meet with his American counterpart less than 48 hour...

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 3:44 PM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 3:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

China's top naval officer canceled a visit to the US to meet with his American counterpart less than 48 hours before the meeting was scheduled to occur, according to two US defense officials.

"We were informed that Vice Adm. Shen Jinlong has been recalled to China and will not conduct a visit with Chief of National Operations Adm. John Richardson. We have no additional information at this time," Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn told CNN in a statement.

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Military

Military weapons

North America

The Americas

United States

Weapons and arms

Richardson was scheduled to meet with Shen, the People's Liberation Army (Navy) commander, Saturday on the sidelines of the International Seapower Symposium at the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

One official said the last-minute cancellation was believed to be the result of heightened tension between Beijing and Washington over trade disputes and other issues.

Last week the US State Department announced that it was sanctioning China's Equipment Development Department and its director due to Beijing's purchase of Russian-made Su-35 jets and an S-400 surface-to-air missile system.

That action was protested by the Chinese government, which summoned the US ambassador to Beijing to complain.

The latest round of US and Chinese tariffs which were imposed last week were scheduled to take effect on Monday

Richardson and his Chinese counterpart are two of the senior-most US and Chinese military officials to have regular contact with one another, a relationship that has been described by some US officials as akin to that of Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford and Russia's top military officer, Gen. Valery Gerasimov.

Richardson and Shen last spoke on June 14 via video teleconference. Their first such teleconference took place in July 2017.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers and storms likely to start the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3:30PM Update - Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

Image

3PM Update - Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

Image

Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

Image

Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Brown vs Blue Charity Basketball Game, Oct 2nd at TH South High School

Image

The Valley is caught between two weather makers.

Image

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

Image

Pumpkin Works to close after this year

Image

Family spreads awareness about rare genetic disorder

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game