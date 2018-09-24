Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges Full Story

Dutch to press United Nations for more human slavery sanctions

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok told CNN on Monday he will press the UN Security Council to expand the list...

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 3:45 PM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 3:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok told CNN on Monday he will press the UN Security Council to expand the list of those who should face international sanctions for human trafficking.

Six men who allegedly made fortunes buying and selling vulnerable migrants were hit by UN sanctions in June in an unprecedented response to the international slave trade, following CNN reporting in Libya.

Africa

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Europe-Mediterranean migrant crisis

Human rights

Human rights violations

Human trafficking

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Libya

Middle East and North Africa

Northern Africa

Slavery

Embargoes and sanctions

International relations

Government organizations - Intl

United Nations

United Nations Security Council

The move was followed by the United States, which issued sanctions against the six men.

Blok said Monday he would ask the United Nations for further action against countries and individuals involved in trafficking. He spoke with CNN in New York, where the UN Security Council is due to meet Wednesday,

"The people involved very well realize that they are under scrutiny now, and their business model can't work the way it used to work ... and that they are on our target list," he said.

"It is a horrible story," he said. "All the members of the Security Council realized they couldn't stand aside when those terrible things are happening, and they did agree on sanctions."

Each year, tens of thousands of people pour into Libya -- the final transit stop before a short but dangerous sea voyage across the Mediterranean to Europe.

For those involved in the smuggling and trafficking networks, it has been a lucrative business, according to the European Migrant Smuggling Center (EMSC).

In 2015, migrant smuggling networks made at least $5.5 billion trafficking people bound for Europe, according to a 2017 EMSC report. There was a sharp decline in 2016, according to the same report.

Last year, CNN reporters went undercover at a slave market in Libya to document the violation of human rights and inhumane treatment that desperate migrants have suffered.

The CNN evidence was handed over to the Libyan authorities, who immediately launched investigations into networks operating in the region.

The footage also sparked international condemnation and protests around the world.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers and storms likely to start the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3:30PM Update - Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

Image

3PM Update - Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

Image

Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

Image

Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Brown vs Blue Charity Basketball Game, Oct 2nd at TH South High School

Image

The Valley is caught between two weather makers.

Image

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

Image

Pumpkin Works to close after this year

Image

Family spreads awareness about rare genetic disorder

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game