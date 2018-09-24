Pumpkin Works to close after this year

"One Tree Hill" filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina and some of the show's stars are raising money for victims of Hurricane Florence.

Sophia Bush, who played Brooke Davis, asked fans to help the effort in an Instagram post on Sunday in honor of the drama's 15th anniversary.

"If One Tree Hill felt like home to you too, please consider supporting the Carolinas alongside us with our #CapeFearlessChallenge to raise funds for #Florence recovery," she wrote in the caption.

#CapeFearlessChallenge is, according to its site, an initiative by "the women of One Tree Hill and Random Acts to help the people of North Carolina affected by Hurricane Florence."

The series was set in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina and initially revolved around the lives and loves of half-brothers, Lucas Scott (played by Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan Scott (played by James Lafferty).

It ran from 2003 to 2012.

Lafferty also posted on Instagram, thanking followers for celebrating "One Tree Hill's" anniversary.

"Looking back today, I remember so much of what I loved about the show was where it was shot: Wilmington, North Carolina," he wrote. "This is a truly special place with a heart and soul all it's own and at the moment, the people of Wilmington are still hurting in the wake of Hurricane Florence."

He encouraged his followers to donate to the Red Cross, or purchase a charity T-shirt designed by the female stars of the show.

Last week, Hilarie Burton, who starred as Peyton Sawyer on "One Tree Hill," posted a photo of herself in the shirt, which features an outline of the state of North Carolina with the word "love" incorporated into it.

"To NC with Love!!!," the caption read. "Want this rad shirt? Want to help those affected by Hurricane Florence? Want to be the coolest kid in school??? You can do ALL of the above!"