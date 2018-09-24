'The Bachelor: Vietnam' goes viral

Clear
Viewers of the American reality series, "The Bachelor," are often told to buckle up for "the most dramatic rose ceremony ever." Now, the show's Vietnamese version has actually delivered.

In a clip that's gone viral, a contestant vying for the heart of bachelor Nguyen Quoc Trung shocks viewers when she confesses her love for another contestant.

"I went into this competition to find love," contestant Minh Thu tearfully tells Trung in a video, with English closed captioning, posted on YouTube. "But I've found that love for myself. But it isn't you. It's someone else."

Thu then walks over to contestant Truc Nhu, who is holding a rose from Trung.

The pair share an embrace as Thu makes her case.

"Come home with me," Thu asks Nhu. "Come home with me. Yeah?"

Nhu then heads back to stand before Trung.

"I'm sorry," she tells him. "I really want to get to know you because you're someone who made me feel special, and I haven't felt that way in a long time."

The bachelor weighs in, asking Nhu, "If you decide this, would you feel regretful?"

"This doesn't change my decision," he tells her. "I'm not going to give this rose to anyone else. You only get one chance in this life, and you need to take it. Only you, not anyone else. I want to let you know that I think you'll have regret if you continue with what you are about to say."

The show's host chimes in, telling Nhu, "You have a connection with Trung that made him choose you. You should give yourself a chance. Don't pass it up."

But Nhu seems to have made up her mind and gives him back the rose.

"I know you'll find someone who really loves you, who understands you, who knows how to take care of you, who can look at you from afar and know how you're feeling," she says to Trung. "I'm sorry."

The two women then leave together.

But that's not how the story ends.

NextShark.com reports Nhu decided to return.

"After talking to Trung, I've changed my mind to accept this rose and continue this journey," the site quotes her as saying.

