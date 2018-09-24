Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges Full Story

Dallas police fire officer charged with fatally shooting man in his apartment

Amber Guyger, the police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting of a man inside his Dallas apartm...

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 2:00 PM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 2:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Amber Guyger, the police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting of a man inside his Dallas apartment, has been fired from the department, according to a statement Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall.

Guyger was fired during a hearing Monday, Hall said.

Amber Guyger

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Law enforcement

Misc people

Misconduct

Police misconduct

Policing and police forces

Society

Continents and regions

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Dallas

North America

Shootings

Southwestern United States

Texas

The Americas

United States

An internal affairs investigation concluded that Guyger "engaged in adverse conduct when she was arrested" for manslaughter, according to a statement released on DPD's verified Twitter account.

Guyger earlier said she shot and killed Botham Shem Jean after she thought she was entering her own apartment, not realizing she was on the wrong floor of her building.

Under civil service rules, Guyger has the right to appeal her discipline, the statement reads.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Showers and storms likely to start the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

Image

Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Brown vs Blue Charity Basketball Game, Oct 2nd at TH South High School

Image

The Valley is caught between two weather makers.

Image

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

Image

Pumpkin Works to close after this year

Image

Family spreads awareness about rare genetic disorder

Image

Police: Boone County father killed son and daughter before taking his own life

Image

House fire under investigation in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game