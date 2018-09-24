Clear

Source: Rosenstein expecting to be fired

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is at the White House and expects to be fired Monday.

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 12:25 PM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 12:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is at the White House and expects to be fired Monday.

He has met with chief of staff John Kelly.

Rosenstein's departure would spark immediate questions about the long-term job security of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Noel Francisco, the solicitor general, would take on oversight of Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The expectation that Rosenstein will leave the administration came after The New York Times reported he secretly discussed recording President Donald Trump and invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the President from office.

But GOP allies of Trump urged him to hold off on a purge of Justice Department officials until after the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

People familiar with the conversations said in the hours after the Times report, Trump questioned whether to fire him immediately. Rosenstein denied the Times report as "inaccurate and factually incorrect."

"I never pursued or authorized recording the President and any suggestion that I have ever advocated for the removal of the President is absolutely false," Rosenstein said in a later denial.

Trump appointed Rosenstein as deputy attorney general but had expressed extreme frustration with him for months, partly over his decision to hire Mueller last year. Trump has repeatedly branded the investigation a "witch hunt" and complained that Rosenstein is "conflicted" because he is a witness in the investigation after writing a letter advocating the firing of former FBI Director James Comey over his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Rosenstein also signed off on Mueller sending a tax and fraud case against Michael Cohen to the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York, a move that ultimately led to an FBI raid on the offices and homes of the President's former lawyer, who is now speaking with prosecutors.

A career official

Rosenstein, born in Philadelphia, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and later Harvard Law School before starting a 27-year run at the Justice Department.

After rising through the ranks, Rosenstein was unanimously confirmed as United States attorney for the District of Maryland in 2005 under then-President George W. Bush. Rosenstein was nominated by Bush to the federal appeals court in Richmond in 2007, but his nomination was blocked by Maryland's two Democratic senators.

He became the only Bush-appointed US attorney to serve throughout all of President Barack Obama's eight-year tenure.

His time under Bush, Obama and then Trump made him the longest-serving US attorney in the nation's history when he was confirmed to his current role under Sessions.

Rosenstein was confirmed to the deputy attorney general post by an overwhelmingly bipartisan Senate vote of 94-6 last year.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Showers and storms likely to start the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Brown vs Blue Charity Basketball Game, Oct 2nd at TH South High School

Image

The Valley is caught between two weather makers.

Image

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

Image

Pumpkin Works to close after this year

Image

Family spreads awareness about rare genetic disorder

Image

Police: Boone County father killed son and daughter before taking his own life

Image

House fire under investigation in Terre Haute

Image

Moon Lite Drive-In hosts car show to celebrate opening weekend

Image

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game