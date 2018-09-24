Clear

Iran accuses Saudi Arabia, UAE of financing military parade attackers

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emira...

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 12:17 PM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 12:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of financing the perpetrators of Saturday's deadly attack on a military parade in Ahvaz and threatened to "harshly punish" the masterminds.

"According to the reports, this cowardly act was committed by the same people who are saved by the Americans whenever they are trapped in Syria and Iraq and whose hands are in the pockets of Saudi Arabia and the UAE," Khamenei said, according to his official website.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Hassan Rouhani

International relations and national security

Iran

Iran nuclear development

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

National security

North America

Parades and marches

Political Figures - Intl

Saudi Arabia

Shootings

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

The Americas

United Arab Emirates

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

"We will certainly give the perpetrators of this act a harsh punishment," he added.

On Sunday, Anwar Gargash, the UAE Minister of State For Foreign Affairs, said "official incitement against the UAE in Iran is unfortunate" and that "Tehran's accusations are baseless."

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps had previously said Sunday that no effort would be spared in the hunt for those responsible for the terror attack that killed 29 people and wounded 70 others. The casualties included both military personnel and civilians, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

The Revolutionary Guards accused Saudi Arabia of supporting the attack's perpetrators. Saudi Arabia has not responded to the allegations.

Saturday's parade was part of nationwide celebrations in Iran to mark the 30th anniversary of the end of its eight-year war with Iraq.

Gunmen opened fire on armed forces marching inside a park as well as spectators who had gathered to watch the parade, Iranian armed forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi told Mehr, a semi-official Iranian news agency.

All four attackers were killed during clashes with security forces, IRNA reported, citing the deputy governor-general of Khuzestan province, where the attack happened.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed "foreign mercenaries" backed by the US for the attack on Sunday.

"It is America who supports these little mercenary countries in the region. It is Americans who are provoking them. It is Americans who provide them with their required necessities to perpetrate such crimes," Rouhani said on his official website.

"The government is ready to counter any action by the US, and the Americans will regret this," Rouhani said. It was not immediately clear if this remark referred to the Ahvaz attack or the US withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"Most importantly, today Americans are bullying the world more than ever and continuing their unilateralist policies," he said of the nuclear deal.

The US will not accomplish its "goals in Iran," he added.

Rouhani made the comments ahead of a trip this week to New York, where he will attend the United Nations General Assembly.

US rejects allegations as 'rhetoric'

But Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, rejected Iran's accusations.

"You've got a lot of rhetoric coming from Rouhani. The United States condemns any terrorist attack anywhere, period. We've always stood by that. I think what Rouhani needs to do is he needs to look at his own home base," Haley told CNN on Sunday.

"He can blame us all he wants; the thing he's got to do is look in the mirror," she added.

Despite increased tensions with Iran, Haley emphasized that the US was not seeking regime change in any part of the world.

"The United States is not looking to do regime change in Iran. We're not looking to do regime change anywhere. What we are looking to do is protect Americans, protect our allies," she said.

"The President has been very strong on Iran. ... Iran's economy has plummeted because the President pulled out of the (nuclear) deal. They're getting desperate. And I think we're seeing the actions of that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Showers and storms likely to start the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Brown vs Blue Charity Basketball Game, Oct 2nd at TH South High School

Image

The Valley is caught between two weather makers.

Image

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

Image

Pumpkin Works to close after this year

Image

Family spreads awareness about rare genetic disorder

Image

Police: Boone County father killed son and daughter before taking his own life

Image

House fire under investigation in Terre Haute

Image

Moon Lite Drive-In hosts car show to celebrate opening weekend

Image

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game