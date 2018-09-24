Clear

Carrie Underwood makes chart history

Carrie Underwood just became the first female country artist to have four No. 1 albums at the top of the all...

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 12:20 PM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 12:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Carrie Underwood just became the first female country artist to have four No. 1 albums at the top of the all-genre charts, according to Billboard.

"Cry Pretty" topped the Billboard 200 chart for the week ending September 20, selling 266,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music. Of that, 251,000 were traditional album sales.

Arts and entertainment

Carrie Underwood

Celebrities

Country music

Music

Music and dance

Musical styles

Billboard reported that Underwood's latest album is "the biggest for any country album since Aug. 29, 2015, when Luke Bryan's 'Kill the Lights' bowed at No. 1 with 345,000 units earned."

" 'Cry Pretty' also had the biggest overall week for a country album by a woman since the charts began ranking albums by equivalent album units in late 2014," the publication said.

In addition to her latest, the singer also topped the charts with "Carnival Ride" in 2007, "Play On" in 2009 and "Blown Away" in 2012.

Underwood broke the record over Faith Hill, Linda Ronstadt and Taylor Swift, who had hit the top of the charts with three albums each.

While Swift actually has had five No. 1s on the Billboard 200, only three also reached the Top Country Albums chart. Her two latest albums, "Reputation" and "1989," were pop.

Garth Brooks reigns with the most country albums topping the Billboard 200, with nine.

Underwood also surpassed the previous record of biggest sales week by a female artist so far in 2018.

That title had been held by rapper Cardi B's album "Invasion of Privacy," which debuted at No. 1 in April with 255,000 units sold.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Showers and storms likely to start the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Brown vs Blue Charity Basketball Game, Oct 2nd at TH South High School

Image

The Valley is caught between two weather makers.

Image

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

Image

Pumpkin Works to close after this year

Image

Family spreads awareness about rare genetic disorder

Image

Police: Boone County father killed son and daughter before taking his own life

Image

House fire under investigation in Terre Haute

Image

Moon Lite Drive-In hosts car show to celebrate opening weekend

Image

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game