Brett Kavanaugh Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Personal:

Birth date: February 12, 1965

Brett Kavanaugh Political Figures - US Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Politics US federal court system US federal government US Supreme Court Fast Facts White House Government organizations - US US Congress US Senate

Birth place: Washington, DC

Birth name: Brett Michael Kavanaugh

Father: Edward Kavanaugh, president of a trade association

Mother: Martha Kavanaugh, teacher, prosecutor and judge

Marriage: Ashley (Estes) Kavanaugh

Children: Elizabeth and Margaret

Education: Yale College, B.A., 1987, graduated cum laude; Yale Law School, J.D., 1990

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts:

Regularly taught courses on separation of powers and on the Supreme Court at Harvard Law School.

His first date with his now-wife was on September 10, 2001, one day before the 9/11 attacks.

An avid runner, Kavanaugh finished the Boston Marathon in 3:59:45 in 2010, and in 4:08:36 in 2015.

READ: Where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh stands on key issues

Timeline:

1990-1991 - Law clerk to Judge Walter Stapleton of the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

1991-1992 - Clerks for Judge Alex Kozinski of the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

1992-1993 - Attorney with the Solicitor General's Office at the Department of Justice.

1993-1994 - Serves as law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

1994-1997 and 1998 - Associate counsel for Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr's Whitewater investigation, which leads to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

1997-1998 and 1999-2001 - Partner at Kirkland & Ellis in Washington.

2001-2003 - Serves as associate counsel and then senior associate counsel to President George W. Bush.

July 25, 2003 - Bush nominates Kavanaugh to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, but the Senate doesn't vote on Kavanaugh's nomination for almost three years.

July 2003-May 2006 - Serves as assistant and staff secretary to Bush.

May 26, 2006 - The Senate confirms Kavanaugh by a vote of 57-36.

May 30, 2006 - Appointed to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals. He is sworn in by Justice Kennedy.

July 9, 2018 - President Donald Trump announces Kavanaugh as his nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by Justice Kennedy's decision to retire.

September 4-7, 2018 - Confirmation hearings are held on Capitol Hill. A Senate Judiciary Committee vote is tentatively slated for the week of September 17.

September 16, 2018 - The Washington Post publishes an article about a California psychology professor who accuses Kavanaugh of attempting to rape her when they were both teenagers at a house party during the early 1980's. Christine Blasey Ford says she initially sent a letter to Senator Dianne Feinstein about the incident when Kavanaugh's name was included on a shortlist for the Supreme Court. Ford tells the newspaper she initially did not want to go public but she decided to talk on the record because her letter to Feinstein had been leaked to the media. Kavanaugh categorically denies that such an incident ever took place.

September 23, 2018 - The New Yorker magazine publishes a report about a second allegation of sexual misconduct, prompting Feinstein to call for a postponement of confirmation proceedings. The magazine article centers on a college classmate from Yale, Deborah Ramirez who says Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while a group of students were drinking at a party in a dorm during the 1983-1984 academic year. Kavanaugh denies the allegation and a White House spokeswoman dismisses the claim as uncorroborated.