Clear

Weight Watchers is changing its name to WW

Weight Watchers really wants to let you know that it's not just a diet company -- so much so that it's chang...

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 10:34 AM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 10:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Weight Watchers really wants to let you know that it's not just a diet company -- so much so that it's changing its name to WW.

The company announced Monday that the new WW name reflects its focus on overall health and wellness, and not just shedding pounds.

CEO Mindy Grossman said in a statement that the company remains "committed to always being the best weight management program on the planet" but that it wants people to also focus on eating healthier, exercising and having a more positive mind-set.

Oprah Winfrey, who is a member of the company's board and owns a more than 8% stake, echoed those comments.

"The role WW can play in people's lives goes far beyond a number on the scale," Winfrey said in the release. "As Weight Watchers becomes WW, I believe we will continue to inspire people not only to eat well, but to move more, connect with others and continue to experience the joys of a healthy life."

Since Grossman, formerly of HSN, took over as the company's CEO last year, WW has done a solid job of making the company's programs more exciting for a broader base of people. It's also made a bigger effort to add more male subscribers.

More than just a diet company

WW has brought on actor Kevin Smith, music star DJ Khaled and celebrity chef Eric Greenspan as "ambassadors" for the company.

Its Freestyle program lets you eat a wider variety of food.

WW has also partnered with meditation company Headspace to provide exclusive content on the Weight Watchers app.

WW said it will relaunch its app in the United States on October 4 and that the international app will relaunch in the first quarter of 2019.

Shares of WW rose slightly on the news Monday morning. But the stock is still up nearly 60% this year and has surged more than tenfold since Winfrey first bought her stake in the company nearly three years ago.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Showers and storms likely to start the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brown vs Blue Charity Basketball Game, Oct 2nd at TH South High School

Image

The Valley is caught between two weather makers.

Image

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

Image

Pumpkin Works to close after this year

Image

Family spreads awareness about rare genetic disorder

Image

Police: Boone County father killed son and daughter before taking his own life

Image

House fire under investigation in Terre Haute

Image

Moon Lite Drive-In hosts car show to celebrate opening weekend

Image

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

Image

Volunteers team up to beautify community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game