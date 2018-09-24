Clear

Michelle Obama: I am sick of all the nastiness

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks at a voter registration rally in Las Vegas.

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 8:56 AM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 9:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former first lady Michelle Obama on Sunday urged Democrats to turn out for the midterm elections, telling them "democracy continues with or without you."

Obama was speaking in Las Vegas at an event for When We All Vote, an organization committed to voter registration that she co-chairs. The appearance is part of an effort to rally Democrats ahead of an election that is largely a referendum on the Trump presidency, which has made undoing former President Barack Obama's legacy a central focus.

Michelle Obama told attendees that she is "sick of all the chaos and the nastiness of our politics," but that the importance of voting still remains.

"But here's the problem, while some folks are frustrated and tuned out and stay at home on election day, trust me, other folks are showing up," Obama said. "Democracy continues with or without you."

The event was the first of two events that the former first lady plans to attend this month to rally voters. CNN first reported on her involvement in the organization earlier this month.

Obama and her husband have largely avoided criticizing the Trump administration in public, though the former president offered a pointed critique of his successor earlier this month, saying President Donald Trump is "capitalizing on resentment that politicians have been fanning for years."

While stressing the importance of voting to attendees, Michelle Obama said Sunday that the way to get "qualified people" into office was to vote.

"You know, we saw that happen. We experienced that we had a great president, but every couple years folks sat out and said 'well, I did my part, I voted once, I'm done, I'm out,'" she said. "And I'm just telling you that democracy doesn't work that way."

"As I said earlier, democracy doesn't wait for you to be bothered. It moves on as it rightly should and therefore the people who vote determine the direction of the country, determine the mood, the tone, and the people who stay out don't get a say," Obama said. "And I want every American to feel the power of that choice."

Obama plans to visit Florida later this week for another When We All Vote event.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Showers and storms likely to start the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brown vs Blue Charity Basketball Game, Oct 2nd at TH South High School

Image

The Valley is caught between two weather makers.

Image

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

Image

Pumpkin Works to close after this year

Image

Family spreads awareness about rare genetic disorder

Image

Police: Boone County father killed son and daughter before taking his own life

Image

House fire under investigation in Terre Haute

Image

Moon Lite Drive-In hosts car show to celebrate opening weekend

Image

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

Image

Volunteers team up to beautify community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game